A number of interesting games took place in the first weekend that Big Sky Conference football teams were in action.
Nationally ranked UC Davis, Sacramento State, Weber State, Montana State, Montana and Idaho all won their season openers in convincing fashion, but one of the biggest surprises came when upstart Idaho State threw a scare into FBS San Diego State before falling, 36-28, in San Diego.Idaho State, under first year coach Cody Hawkins — former UCD offensive coordinator and son of Aggie head coach Dan Hawkins — was picked to finish last in the Big Sky.
But the Bengals, a 35-point underdog for their non-conference game at SDSU, battled to the end and had a chance to pull off a major upset.
"I was really impressed with how they played and with how Cody put together a game plan for that game," said the senior Hawkins, who watched the Saturday night game on television. "Every time the camera was on Cody, he looked composed and smiled sometimes and his guys were clearly having fun. It was a great first game for him."
The Aggies, meanwhile, were hitting on all cylinders in overwhelming Texas A&M-Commerce, 48-10, last Thursday night on the road. The defense was stellar while the offense was efficient, despite turning the ball over four times.
"We'll have to clean that up," said Hawkins of the three interceptions and one lost fumble. "When you turn the ball over four times, you're not going to win many football games."
The Aggies, No. 14 nationally, head into the Pac-12 Saturday for a huge challenge against No.16 Oregon State, which opened with a 42-17 win at San Jose State.
Game time is 6 p.m. in the newly refurbished Reser Stadium, which is sold out for the first game in the sparkling new venue.
The Aggie-Beaver game will be telecast live on the Pac-12 Network.
Big Sky recap:
No. 8 Sacramento State 38, Nicholls State 24 THIBODAUX, La. — Sacramento State jumped out to an early lead, withstood a surge from Nicholls, and then pulled away for an easy win over the Colonels on Thursday night at Guidry Stadium.
With the win, the eighth-ranked Hornets improved to 1-0 on the season and extended their regular season win streak to 20 games and their road win streak against FCS teams to 15 games.
No. 12 Idaho 42, Lamar 17
BEAUMONT, Texas – Gevani McCoy found Hayden Hatten for a six-yard touchdown pass to cap a 70-yard opening drive. It was the beginning of a dominating season-opening win for the Vandals on the road.
Abilene Christian 31, Northern Colorado 11 ABILENE, Texas – Abilene Christian defeated Big Sky member Northern Colorado Thursday evening in the season opener for the Bears.
No. 9 Weber State 35, Central Washington 10 OGDEN, Utah – Weber State began a new season, on a new field, with a new coach Thursday night in the 2023 season opener and the Wildcats responded with a convincing win over the Central Washington Wildcats at Stewart Stadium.
No. 13 Montana 35, Butler 20 MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Grizzlies jumped out to a 1-0 start to the 2023 season with a solid victory over the Butler Bulldogs on a warm, early September day inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday.
Oregon 81, Portland State 7 EUGENE, Ore. — The 15th-ranked Oregon Ducks brought three "Ss" into the opening game of the season against Portland State — size, speed and skill. The Big Sky's Vikings scored once in the first quarter but were never in this one.
No. 2 North Dakota State 35, Eastern Washington 10 MINNEAPOLIS — The Eastern Washington Eagles of the Big Sky battled all afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, but the #2-ranked North Dakota State Bison pulled away in the second half. Receiver Nolan Ulm scored Eastern's lone touchdown on a 34-yard strike from Kekoa Visperas in the first quarter.
Cal Poly 27, San Diego 10 SAN LUIS OBISPO — The Paul Wulff era of Cal Poly football couldn't have started any better as the Mustangs showed dominant performances on both sides of the ball en route to a season-opening win Saturday over the University of San Diego.
Wulff is a Davis High graduate who starred at Washington State and was later head coach at both Eastern Washington and Washington State. No. 3 Montana State 63, Utah Tech 20BOZEMAN, Mont. — Freshman running back Scottre Humphrey rushed for 114 yards and three touchdowns, and the Montana State defense intercepted three passes as the defending Big Sky co-champion Bobcats routed Utah Tech in Bobcat Stadium on Saturday.
Arizona 38, Northern Arizona 3 TUCSON, Ariz.— Northern Arizona stepped up to the Pac-12 in Tucson, but was never in this contest against the Wildcats.
San Diego State 36, Idaho State 28 SAN DIEGO — The Idaho State Bengals kicked off the Cody Hawkins era with a bang Saturday evening in San Diego. Taking on the SDSU Aztecs, the scrappy orange and black fought for four quarters and finished the game just one possession shy of sending the game into overtime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.