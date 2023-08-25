Elijah Conlan ran big for the Davis High football team in Friday's non-league game against Del Campo.
The Blue Devils' defense kept the Cougars' offense out of the end zone in the second half.
But Del Campo did just enough in the first half to post to post a 21-13 win over DHS (0-2) for its first win of the season. Rosemont edged the Cougars 31-28 in their season opener on Aug. 18.
After Del Campo (1-1) jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter, the Blue Devils scored twice in the second quarter.
Conlan scored the Blue Devils' first touchdown on a 2-yard run with 8:55 left in the quarter. Davis opted for the 2-point run, which was no good.
Then Del Campo expanded its lead to 21-6 after DHS' touchdown. The eight-play, 64-yard drive ended when Cougar quarterback Angel Reyna hit wide receiver Richard Johnson on a 54-yard strike with 5:17 left in the quarter. The Cougars' 2-point attempt, a run, was no good.
Davis scored its final touchdown of the game after the Cougars' score.
After runs from Blue Devil quarterback Sawyer Schoen and running back Isaac Ishii, Conlan scored his second touchdown on a 6-yard run, carrying two Del Campo defenders along the way, for the touchdown to cap an eight play, 63-yard drive. Thomas Albeck's kick was good.
Conlan rushed for 83 yards on 21 carries.
Schoen completed 6 of 23 passes for 63 yards.
Davis only had four offensive possessions in the second half. Del Campo also had four chances on offense.
An extended story of Friday's game will run here on The Enterprise's website on Saturday.
In the junior varsity game, Davis recorded a 33-11 win over the Cougars to even its record to 1-1 on the season.
