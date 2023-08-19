VACAVILLE — The long-awaited return of quarterback Brody Fortunati was the story of Friday’s season opener.
The Air Force Academy-commit, whose junior season was cut short by a hip injury, threw four touchdown passes to help Vacaville rout Davis High 43-0 at Tom Zunino Stadium.
Fortunati completed 23 of 28 passing attempts for 323 yards before being removed from the game after three quarters.
Vacaville got on the board late in the first quarter after running back Christian Diosadado bulldozed his way up the middle for an 8-yard touchdown. After missing the extra point, the team ended the period with a 6-0 lead.
The next quarter began with the Bulldogs extending their lead to 14-0 after Fortunati connected with Jemeir Buckner on a 41-yard touchdown pass, before Diosadado ran in the 2-point conversion.
“They play fast,” said second-year Davis head coach Nick Garratt. “They know what they’re doing, and they play hard.”
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils struggled to get anything going offensively. Senior quarterback Sawyer Schoen completed only a handful of passes as Davis never found the endzone.
“Our offense wasn’t able to score, we just weren’t in tune,” Garratt said. “We had to rely on two different running backs and our receivers are still working through some things.”
With starting running back Ray Keeper out with an injury, the Blue Devils’ relied on Isaac Ishii and Elijah Conlan to handle most of the carries. The senior duo took some of the pressure off Schoen, who dealt with constant pressure from Vacaville’s pass rushers.
Schoen threw his only interception while taking a hit in the second quarter. The misplaced pass sailed into the arms of Micah Navarro and put the Bulldogs’ offense back on the field. It only took a few minutes for Vacaville to extend its lead to 21-0 after Levi West caught a screen pass and ran 20 yards for a touchdown.
Davis fumbled away its next possession, allowing the Bulldogs to take over at their opponent’s 31-yard line. Several short completions set up a 17-yard touchdown reception from Gavin Ankney, who juggled the ball before eventually securing it. Ankney had three catches for 30 yards on the night.
Vacaville scored one more time in the first half after Diosadado caught a pass in the backfield and ran 28 yards for a touchdown as the lead grew to 35-0.
The Bulldogs’ final score came midway through the third quarter when Diosadado propelled his way into the endzone on an 11-yard run up the middle.
Fortunati was replaced at the start of the fourth quarter by backup Jimmy MacNiven, who was charged with running down the clock. While MacNiven only threw one pass, he ran the ball five times for 52 yards until the final whistle sounded of Vacaville’s victory.
The junior varsity matchup had a similar result, with the Bulldogs winning 52-0.
Davis returns home next Friday to host Del Campo at Ron and Mary Brown Stadium. The junior varsity game begins at 5 p.m, while the varsity squads will face off at 7:15 p.m.
— Henry Krueger is a journalism major at Gonzaga University. He is a correspondent at The Enterprise this spring/summer, and interned here in 2022. Follow him on Twitter: @henrykrveger.
