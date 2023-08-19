VACAVILLE — The long-awaited return of quarterback Brody Fortunati was the story of Friday’s season opener. 

The Air Force Academy-commit, whose junior season was cut short by a hip injury, threw four touchdown passes to help Vacaville rout Davis High 43-0 at Tom Zunino Stadium. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.