ELK GROVE — Defense stood strong for the Davis High football team in Friday's Delta League opener.
Davis kept host Franklin from moving the football into the Blue Devils' side of the field in three of four possessions.
On top of that, the Blue Devils kept the Wildcats' offense out of the end zone for 60 minutes. Davis' defensive line linebackers and secondary played a role in maintaining the host team's offense in place for the game.
But Franklin found a way to the end zone. That only time helped the Wildcats post a 6-0 win over Davis (0-1 in the Delta League, 2-3 overall) at the Cosumnes Oaks-Franklin Community Stadium.
Davis' defense was led by defensive end CJ Millican, tackle AJ Hasson, both of whom were responsible for many tackles in the game, and defensive backs Michael Monley and Ethan Cavanaugh, each of whom had an interception.
The Blue Devils' offense was able to move the rock into Wildcats territory in all four of their possessions. But Franklin, also, turned DHS around that led to turnovers on fourth down.
Davis' first drive in the third quarter, after receiving the kickoff, marched down the field into Franklin territory. A 34-yard pass from quarterback Sawyer Schoen to wide receiver Ray Keeper proved to be the big play, moving the chains to the 30-yard line.
But after running back Elijah Conlan had a 7-yard run to the Franklin 23, another run with a loss of 10 yards and an incomplete pass on fourth down and 12 from the Franklin 32 led to a turnover.
Thanks to a deep punt from Blue Devil Alexsander Gasca, the Wildcats were pinned down at their 4-yard line. One run that led to loss of two yards and two incomplete passes led to Franklin (1-0 in the Delta League, 1-4) punting the ball back to the Blue Devils.
Davis got the ball back on the Franklin 39. After Conlan had a 5-yard run to the 34, the Blue Devils saw the chains move further into deeper Wildcat territory when Franklin was penalized for a late hit.
Five and 2-yard runs from Conlan and Schoen moved the ball to the 17. But two incomplete passes led to the Blue Devils turning the ball over, again, on downs.
After DHS' defense forced another three-and-out on the Wildcats' offense, the Blue Devils' offense was back on the field toward the end of the third quarter entering the fourth.
The Blue Devils showed determination on this particular drive. A pass from Schoen to wide receiver Tyson Zuniga of 12 yards to the Franklin 2, plus an 11-yard run from Conlan, as they inched closer toward the end zone.
But on fourth down and goal at the 3, Franklin's defense forced another DHS turnover.
Davis' defense forced another Franklin punt, which spotted the ball at Franklin 29.
Then the Blue Devils suffered two setbacks. After reaching the Franklin 10, DHS was whistled for holding, moving the ball back to the 20. On fourth down and goal to go, again, the Blue Devils fumbled the ball and back into the Wildcats' hands with less than two minutes left in the game.
Franklin moved the football into DHS territory, thanks to a run from running back Allan Rogers and quarterback Colin Schroeder throwing an 8-yard pass to Jojo Trzcinski. That spotted the ball at the Davis 34 and allowed the Wildcats to line up in victory formation for the win.
The only touchdown came with 1:42 left in the first quarter when Trzcinski scooped up a fumble, which came courtesy when Franklin blocked a 19-yard field goal attempt by Hasson and ran it back 85 yards for the score. The 2-point conversion, a pass, was no good.
