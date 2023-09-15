Maybe the Davis High football team should hold practices and stay at one of Elk Grove’s finest hotels after tonight’s Delta League opener.
Davis (2-2) opens league play against Franklin (0-4) at the Cosumnes Oaks-Franklin Community Stadium. Game time is scheduled at 7:15 p.m.
The Blue Devils will be right back at that stadium one week from today. That is when they take on Cosumnes Oaks (1-3), which makes the 3-mile drive to the east side of the city to play at Elk Grove (1-3).
Davis enters tonight’s contest having won back-to-back games on field goals.
Blue Devil kicker Thomas Albeck booted a 48-yard field goal. Riding the play of the team’s defense for most of the second half, Davis rallied from a 20-10 halftime deficit to post a 27-26 win over the Falcons at Ron and Mary Brown Stadium on Sept. 8.
Albeck’s field goal appears to be the longest on record in the program, according to Davis head coach Nick Garratt, who was informed of the record after the game against Fairfield.
Former DHS head coach Steve Smyte, who ran the program three different times in the 2010s, was present at the Fairfield-Davis game. He also believes that Albeck’s kick is the longest field goal in the program’s history.
Bob Dunning, Enterprise staff writer who has been with the publication since 1970, said that “it certainly wouldn’t surprise me if that’s the record.”
Albeck also hit a 19-yard field goal with less than a minute left in Davis’ 13-12 win over Oakmont in a non-league game in Roseville on Aug. 31.
In those last two games, Albeck has sent kickoffs into the end zone almost a half-dozen times combined. Those big boots forced Fairfield and Oakmont to start from their own 20-yard line, netting no scores on those possessions.
The Blue Devil head coach knows the kicking game is there with Albeck. He feels there has seen some progress in the team’s offense in moving the rock on run and passing plays, which has improved in the last three games.
“I think we’re continuing to build on the things that we do well, and that we have done well,” Garratt said. “Especially the run game and building the pass around that. We’re right there, we’re right there, and we just need to continue to execute like we do in practice.”
Davis running back Elijah Conlan has been carrying the rock steadily in the last two games. The offensive line, lead by tackles AJ Hasson and Howie Smith, has opened running lanes for Conlan and any Blue Devil who takes the handoff from quarterback Sawyer Schoen.
That has led to Davis averaging 25.5 points per game on offense. Its defense has yielded 13.2 points per contest.
Tuesday and Monday’s practices were upbeat for the Blue Devils, noted Garratt.
“There’s definitely a bit more confidence and buying into what we are trying to accomplish,” Garratt said. “We’re starting to understand what we do well and continue to build on that.”
Franklin is not to be taken lightly, for a team that is winless. The Wildcats have averaged 9.7 points on offense per game and given up 44 on defense.
The Wildcats’ losses, starting with most recent, were to Lodi, 42-18; Tokay of Lodi 55-14; fellow city school Laguna Creek, 35-0; and the season opener against Woodcreek, which came away with a 44-7 win.
“They have some athletes that can play,” Garratt said, citing their outside linebacker position. “They have some slots at wideouts that run really nice routes. Their quarterback (Colin Schroeder) has some really strong and quick releases ... it’s going to be a good challenge for us.”
This year’s Delta League could be wide open. The seven schools have a combined record of 9-18.
“We’re talking about how this is a horse race,” Garratt said. “Some teams have started off preseason strong, some have started off poorly and then some have ended strongly, and some have ended poorly... it’s just a matter of staying healthy and staying lucky.”
The other Delta League game tonight is Jesuit (2-1) at Sheldon (1-3) at Pleasant Grove-Sheldon Community Stadium at 7:15 p.m.
Pleasant Grove (2-2) has the bye this week, and starts league play at Jesuit on Saturday, Sept. 23.
Davis is not only opening Delta action tonight, but will be on its final tour playing in the league.
Come the 2024-25 school year, Davis, along with fellow league members Jesuit and St. Francis, will become members of the Sierra Foothill League. The trio will join Del Oro, Folsom, Granite Bay, Oak Ridge, Rocklin and Whitney of Rocklin.
— Contact Mike Bush at mike@davisenterprise.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MBDavisSports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.