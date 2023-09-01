ROSEVILLE — Thomas Albeck had never booted a game-winning field goal.

Now the placekicker for the Davis High football team can say he accomplished that feat in a dramatic fashion.

— Contact Mike Bush at mike@davisenterprise.net. Follow on Twitter: @MBDavisSports.

 

Tags

(1) comment

jsbridge
jsbridge

Although you gave the record for Davis you didn't give a record for Oakmont Vikings. That's important. Something for the future.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.