ROSEVILLE — Thomas Albeck had never booted a game-winning field goal.
Now the placekicker for the Davis High football team can say he accomplished that feat in a dramatic fashion.
Albeck kicked a 19-yard field goal with 39.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter of the Blue Devils' non-league game at Oakmont on Thursday. That gave Davis a thrilling 13-12 win over the host Vikings.
Albeck's kick capped an 11-play, 42-yard drive for DHS (1-2), which had key passes and runs on the ground and the help of two penalties against Oakmont (0-3).
"I just relaxed and do what I always do," Albeck said. "I knew in my mind that I was going to make it."
Added Davis head coach Nick Garratt, who called mostly passing plays on the final drive after moving the ball on the ground for most of the game, "We wanted to go back to our bread-and-butter roll out and simple hitches, because we knew that the flats were open."
Davis quarterback Sawyer Schoen completed 2-of-4 passes for 28 yards on the drive. Wide receiver Sammy Sousa and flanker Ray Keeper, playing in his first game of the season after missing the last two because of an injury, hauled in passes of 15 and 13 yards respectively that moved the Blue Devils deeper into Viking territory.
"Sammy had that great hitch," said Garratt of the route Sousa was running on the catch. "Him, turning a 5-yard hitch into a 15-yard first down on third and 15, that was a plus... I think that one play makes a huge of a difference in terms of the moral, knowing that when times go tough, and adversity, you can execute."
The Blue Devils saw the chains move further into Viking territory, when Oakmont was whistled for a knee down on a punt and pass interference.
"We got lucky a couple of times," Garratt said.
Schoen also had a 19-yard run, mixed with running back Elijah Conlan carrying the rock three times for 18 yards on the drive.
Conlan ran the ball the two times on the drive, as his second carry of six yards spotted the ball at the Oakmont 1. But on third down and goal, he was pushed back a yard to the 2.
"I think on that last drive, we needed to do things that we couldn't do the entire game," Garratt said. "We had to pass the ball."
Then Albeck trotted onto the turf to boot the field goal. After referees called a dead ball foul against Oakmont, the Blue Devils lined up again for the field goal that sailed through the uprights to take the 13-12 lead.
Albeck put the Vikings deep in their own territory on the kickoff return, sending the ball into the Blue Devils' end zone for the touchback. That placed the ball on the Oakmont 20-yard line.
Vikings quarterback Beau Ogles completed his first two passes to two teammates of 11 and 15 yards to their own 46. But the next two passes were incomplete, giving Davis its first win of the season.
Albeck made two field goals in the game. The second came in the third quarter with 6:08 left in the third, when he kicked one of 29 yards for a 10-6 score.
But Oakmont responded on its next drive to take a 12-10 advantage. Ogles scored on a 9-yard run with 1:35 left in the quarter. The Vikings initially opted for PAT, but the snap was muffed, sending the placeholder to scramble and throw the ball for a 2-point conversion that was no good.
Both teams were scoreless in the second quarter.
Davis held a 7-6 lead after the first 12 minutes of the game.
Blue Devil defensive tackle AJ Hasson set up his team's first touchdown in the first quarter. The Vikings received the opening kickoff. But three plays later, an Oakmont running back fumbled the ball, and Hasson quickly pounced on it for the turnover at the Oakmont 34.
After Davis running back Elijah Conlan rambled 28 yards to the Oakmont 6, fellow running back CJ Millian scored the first touchdown on a 4-yard off-tackle run with 10:30 remaining in the opening quarter. Albeck booted the extra point for a 7-0 score.
Oakmont scored its first touchdown thanks to DHS' offense.
A Blue Devil running back carried the football, but fumbled and went into the hands of Viking free safety Seth Starkey, who returned the ball 22 yards for the score. Oakmont's extra-point attempt was blocked, leaving Davis hanging onto a 7-6 score.
Davis was guilty of a lot of high snaps that sent Schoen or teammate scrambling for the ball to recover.
"We started off a little bit slow, but we came back and win the game like we should've," Albeck said.
Garratt, while stating his players are still growing and working to become a better team, and his Blue Devils will enjoy this win.
"It was an ugly win, but it was a win," Garratt said.
Now DHS enjoys the Labor Day weekend and prepare for its final non-league game of the season. The Blue Devils welcome Fairfield at Ron and Mary Brown Stadium on Friday, Sept. 8.
In the junior varsity game, Oakmont came away with a 28-12 win over DHS (1-2).
— Contact Mike Bush at mike@davisenterprise.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MBDavisSports.
(1) comment
Although you gave the record for Davis you didn't give a record for Oakmont Vikings. That's important. Something for the future.
