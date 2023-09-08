DHS-Fairfield football preview MT

Davis running back Elijah Conlan (42) runs past a group of Oakmont players in the teams’ non-league game in Roseville on Aug. 31. Tonight at 7:15, the Blue Devils host the Fairfield Falcons.

 Mike Trask/Enterprise file photo

One of the benefits of playing a high school football game on a Thursday night — be it non-league or league — instead of a Friday is head coaches and his assistant coaches can scout their team's next opponent a day or two earlier.

Now the Davis High football team will be playing its final non-league game of the season at Ron and Mary Brown Stadium tonight against an opponent that is just the opposite of their record at this time exactly one year ago.

— Contact Mike Bush at mike@davisenterprise.net. Follow on Twitter: @MBDavisSports.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.