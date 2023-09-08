One of the benefits of playing a high school football game on a Thursday night — be it non-league or league — instead of a Friday is head coaches and his assistant coaches can scout their team's next opponent a day or two earlier.
Now the Davis High football team will be playing its final non-league game of the season at Ron and Mary Brown Stadium tonight against an opponent that is just the opposite of their record at this time exactly one year ago.
Davis (1-2) welcomes Fairfield to Ron and Mary Brown Stadium at 7:15 p.m.
"I think it just gives us time to get some rest," said Davis head coach Nick Garratt. "Be able to take our time and understand what Fairfield wants to do."
Davis and Fairfield (3-0), a member of the Monticello Empire League, has one more non-league game against Oakmont, which Davis defeated 13-12 in a non-league game in Roseville on Aug. 31.
Garratt and the Blue Devils are going to be facing a significantly improved Falcons team that is averaging 48 points per game on offense and allowing only 13.3 points per game on defense.
On Sept. 9, 2022, DHS blanked Fairfield 35-0 on the Falcons' field. The Falcons finished that season with an 0-10 record. On top of that, Fairfield had a 37-game losing streak.
But the Falcons soared to victory in the season opener on Aug. 18 with a 49-0 win over Cordova. That was followed by victories over Benicia 53-18, and Vallejo 42-22 on Sept. 1.
"This year, they are playing to their strengths in terms of better speed," Garratt said. "They play real (ly) fast. They are also playing more aggressively."
Garratt further stated the Fairfield is "clicking and they are organized."
"They are a mix between run and pass," said Garratt of this year's Falcons, who ran the ball mostly in 2022. "Some formations are pass; some are run."
This week's practices are back to being regular for the Blue Devils. Monday was installing the game plan against the high-flying Falcons through getting to the ball in Wednesday's practice.
Now Fairfield will take on a Blue Devils team that rallied in the fourth quarter of their game at Oakmont, highlighted by Thomas Albeck's 19-yard field goal with 39.9 seconds left in the game for a thrilling win.
Garratt noted that enthusiasm has emerged among his Blue Devil players.
"They definitely feel that any setbacks in last week's game (against Oakmont), the win definitely gives us confidence," Garratt said.
Garratt gave credit toward players who helped in the team's win at Oakmont. Wide receiver Sammy Sousa turned a 5-yard hitch pass from quarterback Sawyer Schoen into 15 yards and a first down on the offensive drive that led to Albeck's field goal.
"You're always going to have leadership with guys that continue to play hard like (offensive/defensive tackle) AJ (Hasson), Sawyer and Sammy Sousa," Garratt said.
Davis running back Elijah Conlan has been leading the attack in the team's three games. Other backs in the backfield in Isaac Ishii and Ray Keeper, who missed the first two games of the season due to an injury, were contributors against Oakmont.
Six of the seven Delta football teams are in action tonight, all starting at 7:15. The other league team plays Saturday.
*Cosumnes Oaks (1-2) host Inderkum (2-1).
*Elk Grove (1-2) welcomes San Ramon Valley (2-0).
*Franklin (0-3) takes on Lodi (1-2) at the Grape Bowl.
*Sheldon makes the trip to Stanislaus County to take on Oakdale (2-0).
*Pleasant Grove (2-1) entertains Laguna Creek (2-1) in the battle of Elk Grove schools.
*On Saturday, Jesuit (1-1) and Christian Brothers (2-1) play their annual Holy Bowl game at Hughes Stadium on the Sacramento City College campus. Game time is 7 p.m.
