The inaugural high school girls’ flag football season is coming to California this fall.
Davis High is one of nearly 70 schools in the Sac-Joaquin Section ready to take part.
The Blue Devils’ athletic program announced the addition of girls’ flag football earlier this year after the California Interscholastic Federation — the statewide body that governs high school athletics — voted unanimously to approve the sport in February.
Charged with running Davis High’s newest program is Santiago Gonzalez, a classified employee who also coaches girls’ wrestling at the school.
Tryouts are underway at Ron and Mary Brown Stadium, with Gonzalez planning to wrap things up next week. Participation has fluctuated but Gonzalez says roughly 20 girls have consistently shown up. He expects that number to grow once the season draws closer and students return from summer break.
While the original plan was for Davis High to field a varsity team, the amount of interest has prompted Gonzalez to consider adding a junior varsity squad. He is going to wait and see if the number of active participants remains high through the first few weeks of training before deciding if another team is necessary.
The Blue Devils’ schedule is in the process of being finalized, but is already set to feature matchups against St. Francis, Christian Brothers, Folsom and Del Oro.
Managing a new team in its first season, Gonzalez is focused on more than just winning.
“The biggest thing for me is getting this program up and going,” Gonzalez said. “It’s also about getting these athletes out there having fun enjoying the sport.”
Games will be played in a 7-on-7 format on an 80-yard field with a 25-second play clock.
At the varsity level, there will be two 20-minute halves and a five-minute halftime.
California is part of a growing list of states that have incorporated girls’ flag football into their high school athletic programs, including Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada and New York.
With early indications showing significant interest, Gonzalez says this is only the beginning of what could become one of the more popular sports on campus.
“This sport will definitely expand, and I think next year we will have an even bigger turnout,” Gonzalez said. “A lot of these students are used to going out to the Friday night football stuff, but now they get to potentially play the sport.”
Gonzalez also believes having girls’ flag football will not only attract more interest to girls’ sports but also reignite enthusiasm for football within the local community.
“I think it’ll bring more interest not just to girls sports, but to football in general, which has kind of dropped, especially here in town,” Gonzalez said. “I think it will generate a little more interest in that as well.”
— Henry Krueger is a journalism major at Gonzaga University. He is a correspondent at The Enterprise this spring/summer, and interned here in 2022. Follow him on Twitter: @henrykrveger
