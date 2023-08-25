A new week means a new non-league foe.
The Davis High football team plays its first home game of the season tonight at 7:15 when Del Campo pays a visit to Ron and Mary Brown Stadium.
One thing is certain about tonight's game: Davis or Del Campo will leave the stadium with their first win of the season.
Vacaville raced past DHS 43-0 in the season opener for both teams at Tony Zunino Filed on the Bulldogs' campus on Aug. 18.
Del Campo, out of Fair Oaks that is a member of the Capital Athletic League, fell victim to Rosemont, which posted a narrow 31-28 win.
Davis is one of four Delta League schools that lost their season openers last week. Elk Grove schools in Elk Grove, Franklin and Cosumnes Oaks lost their games. Sheldon and Pleasant Grove won their openers. Jesuit will host Bishop Manogue of Reno, Nev. tonight at 7.
The Blue Devils will be without the services of running back Ray Keeper, who didn't play in the opener at Vacaville due to an injury. Davis head coach Nick Garratt said Keeper would be out for a couple of weeks. The type of injury was not disclosed.
Garratt was impressed with the performances of Elijah Conlan and Isaac Ishii, both of whom are seniors, in the season opener.
"I think Isaac is still trying to learn a little bit; he's still new to the sport," said Garratt of Ishii. "Elijah, he goes both ways as well as Isaac. I think he (Conlan) knows how to run downhill hard."
The offensive line, led by tackle AJ Hasson, a senior who is a three-year starter, can create the open lanes for the Blue Devils' running game.
"With the strength that we have in our O-line, some of the speed that we have in the skilled positions, we wanted to sit up some type of (running) game."
Davis (0-1) is trying to get its passing game going, which saw limited success against the Bulldogs' defense last week.
"We tried to get some other guys in the game," said Garratt of his team's game at Vacaville, "and we're just trying to make sure we get the right personnel on the field and knows what they're doing."
Del Campo (0-1) leans more toward the running game, mixed with some of their passing game, Garratt noted.
"They really try to get numbers outside... and get you back up the middle," Garratt said. "This will be a nice little test for us."
Garratt noted that the Cougars' defense likes to play hard and go up the field. He anticipates the visitors to rush hard in tonight's game.
"That will be a good test up front for us," Garratt said.
But what it comes down to, Garratt stated, is which team comes out and is ready to play football tonight.
"It doesn't really matter who we're playing," Garratt said. "What really matters is that it's about us, and us playing, not only correctly, but hard play after play."
Davis will play two of its next three non-league games at Ron and Mary Brown Stadium.
After its game at Oakmont of Roseville on Thursday, Aug. 31, DHS welcomes Fairfield, which makes the trek eastbound Interstate 80 to the stadium on Friday, Sept. 8.
The Blue Devils have been making more adjustments this week, but off the field.
Tuesday was the first day of school for the student-athletes.
The Blue Devils have been practicing right after school this week. Prior to returning to classes on Tuesday, DHS players have been working out late afternoon to early evening hours.
"It's always hard adjusting from summer schedule to school schedule, waking up early," said Garratt, who teaches social studies at DHS. "I think it's difficult for a lot of players, as well as teachers, as they kind of get use to the routine."
— Contact Mike Bush at mike@davisenterprise.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MBDavisSports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.