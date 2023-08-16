A warmup before the dance.
The Davis High football team hosted Vanden's squad in a scrimmage at Ron and Mary Brown Stadium on Saturday.
"I think it was more competitive," said Davis head coach Nick Garratt, whose 2022 team scrimmaged against Del Campo and Delhi at Dixon. "There was a lot more speed and really showed us what kind of what we need to address by the time we play Vacaville (season opener this Friday)."
After battling teammates in practices for the last two weeks, the Blue Devils saw fresh faces on the other side of the line in the Vikings, who had a stellar performance in 2022. Vanden posted a 12-2 record that included a second-place finish in the Monticello Empire League, won the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV title and advanced to the California Interscholastic Federation State Football Bowl 3-A Game NorCal D-III game.
Vanden, which won the section's D-IV, CIF NorCal and State 3-AA crowns in 2021, wasted no time in the controlled scrimmage over the Blue Devils, en route to a 46-12 victory.
The Vikings scored on their first two offensive possessions to take a 12-0 lead.
Vanden's first score was on a long run on its first play on offense.
"The first play, right off the bat, was really deflating," Garratt said. "I think it's something we need to address in practice. We can't get beat deep."
Both teams did not have point after touchdown kicks after scores.
One of Davis' bright spots in the opening quarter was running back Ray Keeper, a senior who played cornerback most of the 2022 season.
"I think we can get a lot of push in the run game," Garratt said.
Keeper, a junior, and senior Issac Ishii, another running back, took the bulk of the handoffs from quarterbacks Sawyer Schoen and Arjun Singh.
"He's a guy that can definitely help us out," said Garratt of Ishii. "Give Ray a little bit of breather."
In the second quarter, the Blue Devils' defense gave up a touchdown to the Vikings' offense on a 30-yard screen pass, as the receiver raced to the south end zone.
Vanden had another TD on a pass, which gave it a 24-0 after the quarter.
But DHS had strong play upfront from defensive end C.J. Millican, linebacker Sonny Huitron and defensive tackle AJ Hasson.
"There's definitely areas that if we want to compete like we know we can, and that we have showed, then we need to come out, ready to go and get ready to go on all positions,"Garratt said.
The Blue Devils had two quarterback sacks in the second quarter.
Then DHS was on offense again to start the following quarter, starting on the Vanden 30-yard line. Keeper had runs on the drive, which included a 24-yard for a touchdown and a 24-6 score.
Schoen completed passes to various players after the score.
There were also times when the Vikings' defensive backs and safeties shadowed Blue Devil
"It's obvious that we can pass the ball," Garratt said. "We're going to have to take a look at film and see with what went wrong. They (Vanden) really covered down a lot of guys. We didn't have the openings like we kind of expect it."
The next quarter Vanden had the ball, spotted at the Blue Devils 40. The Vikings increased their lead to 36-6 on a quarterback keeper and a 40-yard pass.
The final quarter had DHS score its final touchdown of the scrimmage. Singh hit Blue Devil tight end Alex Gasca on a 32-yard strike to make the score 36-12.
Vanden scored the final touchdown, thanks to its defense. A Viking defensive back picked off a Blue Devils pass and returned it for the final score.
Garratt feels his team will learn from what they did well on both sides of the ball. And, what they need to improve, such as deep pass coverage.
"I thought we played with a lot of class," Garratt said.
Now Davis prepares for the season opener at Vacaville on Friday. Game time is 7:15 p.m.
A preview of the Blue Devils' opener will be in Friday's edition.
— Contact Mike Bush at mike@davisenterprise.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MBDavisSports.
