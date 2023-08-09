Providing a sneak peek into this year’s roster, the Davis High football team hosted its annual Blue and White scrimmage at Ron and Mary Brown Stadium on Saturday.
There were a few adjustments made during the scrimmage, but for the most part, the same offensive and defensive players faced off on every drive. This ensured each Blue Devil played a high number of snaps.
“We always kind of talked about that this is the dress rehearsal before the dress rehearsal,” said second-year head coach Nick Garratt. “I think we had a lot of good indications of where we stand in terms of substitutions, in terms of pregame routine and what a game-like situation is.”
Senior quarterback Sawyer Schoen took every rep under center, where he appeared comfortable leading the Blue Devils’ offense down the field.
He threw two touchdown passes, one to senior wide receiver Tyson Zuniga and the other to junior running back Ray Keeper.
“Sawyer is taking on everything that you would expect a leader to do,” Garratt said. “He’s really commanding the field, and he’s progressed in several areas of his game.
While Davis was able to generate scoring through the passing game, its backfield was equally productive behind the efforts of Keeper, who registered two touchdowns in the scrimmage. Aside from catching a 15-yard touchdown pass, Keeper completed a 90-yard run to the endzone on the Blue Devils’ second drive. He broke four tackles during the play.
“He played varsity last year, but now we’re going to put more on him,” Garratt said of Keeper. “He’s definitely a guy that we’re hoping to depend on, but he’s also young so he has a lot to learn.”
The effectiveness of Schoen and Keeper was enhanced by a strong showing from the Blue Devils’ offensive line, which has consistently been an area of strength over the past few seasons.
The group in the trenches is led by AJ Hasson, a 3-star recruit who plays right tackle. Hasson, who stands 6-foot-5 and 280-pounds, is a dominant force alongside 6-foot-2, 215-pound CJ Millican and 6-foot-3, 270-pound Giovanni Ruiz.
The Blue Devils will continue practicing until their scrimmage against Vanden on Saturday at 7 p.m. The junior varsity scrimmage begins at 5 p.m.
Vanden went 12-2 last season en route to capturing its second consecutive Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV title.
Davis, which finished the 2022 season with a 2-8 overall record, will start the regular season at Vacaville in a non-league game on Aug. 18.
— Henry Krueger is a journalism major at Gonzaga University. He is a correspondent at The Enterprise this spring/summer, and interned here in 2022. Follow him on Twitter: @henrykrveger
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.