The Davis High football team, like the bulk of the teams in the Sac-Joaquin Section, will open the 2023 season with a non-league game at Vacaville today at 7:15 p.m.
"It will be good competition," said Davis head coach Nick Garratt of the Bulldogs.
Vacaville, which has won six consecutive Monticello Empire League titles, come back with quarterback Brody Fortunati, running back Christian Diosdado and tight end/defensive end Noah Siaosi.
"They look fast," said Garratt of Vacaville, which scrimmaged at Rocklin last week. "Rocklin, really, took it to them. They played really aggressive. Vacaville also played very fast."
Davis touts returning players who have made movements on both sides of the ball.
AJ Hasson is the most notable. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Hasson, a senior, has been moved to tackle after playing tight end/fullback the last two seasons.
"He's a coach who's also a player," said Garratt of Hasson.
Sawyer Schoen, another senior, will be the Blue Devils' quarterback. Schoen was a wide receiver during the 2022 season.
"He's really showing to be a leader," said Garratt of Schoen. "
Davis welcomes back Elijah Conlan, running back and middle linebacker, this week. He sat out the team's scrimmage against Vanden.
"He had a great showing... on both offense and defense" said Garratt of Conlan in Tuesday's practice. "He will help us out a lot.
Garratt strongly feels that those players and the entire Blue Devils' roster can match up with the Bulldogs.
"We just have to go out there and execute," Garratt said. "Just play ball."
Davis took on Vanden in a controlled scrimmage at Ron and Mary Brown Stadium on Aug. 12. The visiting Vikings, who have won back-to-back section titles, outscored the Blue Devils 46-12.
"I think that was a wakeup call for us," said Garratt of his team's scrimmage against Vanden. "I think we showed that, for a lot of guys who were essentially first time playing varsity. They were all capable of playing with Vanden."
Because of triple-digit heat this week, the Blue Devils' practices were held in the early evening hours.
"When we normally do full pads by (California Interscholastic Federation) rules, we go half pads," Garratt said.
Garratt said that the players have also had plenty of water breaks during this week's practices in the heat wave.
Davis' Delta League opponents are also in action tonight.
*Sheldon at Capital Christian, 7:15 p.m.
*Woodcreek-Roseville vs. Franklin at Cosumnes Oaks, 7:15 p.m.
*Granite Bay at Elk Grove, 7 p.m.
*Pleasant Grove vs. Lodi, Grape Bowl, 7:15 p.m.
*Cosumnes Oaks at Vanden, 7 p.m.
*Bishop Manouge-Reno, Nev. at Jesuit, 7:15 p.m.
— Contact Mike Bush at mike@davisenterprise.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MBDavisSports.
