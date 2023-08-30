Two of the seven Delta League football teams are in action Thursday.
Davis is one of those teams.
The Blue Devils make a trek to Roseville to take on Oakmont in a non-league game, which is scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m.
Davis (0-2) had two chances in the fourth quarter knock off Del Campo in their meeting at Ron and Mary Brown Stadium on Friday. But the Cougars held on to post a 21-13 victory.
Davis head coach Nick Garratt likes his Blue Devils' chances entering Thursday's game, based on his team's performance in Friday's game in which they had the football three times in Cougars' territory, only to lose the ball on turnovers.
"We talked about it doesn't matter who we're facing, it matters that we're just trying to play hard," said Garratt after Friday's game against Del Campo. "I really think that's the key."
Blue Devils running back Elijah Conlan had 21 carries for 83 yards and two touchdowns against the Cougars.
Davis quarterback Sawyer Schoen completed 6 of 23 passes for 63 yards that accounted toward the team's offense, also against Del Campo.
Oakmont (0-2), a member of the Foothill Valley League, lost to 20-13, also on Friday. In the season opener, crosstown rival Roseville was too much for the Vikings, posting a 49-14 victory.
Davis and Oakmont have one opponent in common: Fairfield.
The Blue Devils welcome Fairfield in a non-league game on Friday, Sept. 8. Oakmont makes the trip to Solano County to play the Falcons on Thursday, Sept. 14.
Cosumnes Oaks is the other Delta school playing Thursday. The Wolfpack entertain Tokay of Lodi, also in a non-league game, also at 7:15 p.m.
