DHS 9

Davis defensive end Chavez Millican, seen here in action against Del Campo in a non-league home game against Del Campo on Friday, will play at Oakmont of Roseville on Thursday.

 Mike Trask/Enterprise photo

Two of the seven Delta League football teams are in action Thursday.

Davis is one of those teams.

— Contact Mike Bush at mike@davisenterprise.net. Follow on Twitter: @MBDavisSports.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.