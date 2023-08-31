Former UC Davis All-American punter Daniel Whelan was named to the Green Bay Packers initial 53-man roster, the organization announced Tuesday.
Whelan signed as a free agent with the Packers on May 17.
The first-year NFL punter made the roster after veteran Pat O'Donnell was released Monday. If Whelan plays Week 1 against Chicago, he'll be the first Irish-born player to play in the NFL since Neil O'Donoghue's final season with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1985.
Born in Dublin, Ireland, Whelan moved to the United States at age 13. The 6-foot-5, 214-pound punter made the All-XFL team with the DC Defenders this spring before signing with the Packers.
During the NFL preseason, Whelan averaged 45.7 yards (37.7 net) on six preseason punts, while dropping three inside the 20-yard line.
Whelan is the second Aggie punter to suit up for an NFL squad in the last five seasons as Colby Wadman played 28 career games for the Denver Broncos, including all 16 in 2019.
During his time at UCD, Whelan was named a HERO Sports FCS All-American and a Stats Perform FCS All-American in 2021. He finished his collegiate career as arguably the greatest punter in Aggie history, averaging a school record 44.01 yards per punt and a single-season record 46.25 yards per kick in 2021.
Whelan had at least one punt of 60 yards or more in seven games that season and had 21 of 50 or more. The 6-6 punter also handled kickoff duties, with 37 of his 68 going for touchbacks. He earned All-Big Sky honors three times and earned All-American accolades in two straight seasons.
At the conclusion of the 2021 spring season, Whelan earned first-team All-America honors from four organizations from Stats Perform, AFCA, HERO Sports and Phil Steele and was a finalist for FCS Punter of the Year after punting 17 times for 815 yards for a 47.9 average, tops among the Big Sky en route to earning All-Big Sky first-team honors.
In 2019, Whelan was named to the All-Big Sky third team and nabbed honorable mention accolades in 2018.
The Green Bay Packers open the 2023 campaign on the road at division foe Chicago on Sunday, Sept. 10.
