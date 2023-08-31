UCD punter Dan Whelan

Dan Whelan, seen here punting during a UC Davis football home game in recent years, is now a member of the Green Bay Packers.

 Wayne Tilcock/AggiePhoto.com-Courtesy photo

Former UC Davis All-American punter Daniel Whelan was named to the Green Bay Packers initial 53-man roster, the organization announced Tuesday.

Whelan signed as a free agent with the Packers on May 17.

