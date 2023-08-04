UC Davis junior quarterback Miles Hastings was named to the preseason watch list for the 2023 Walter Payton Award, presented by FedEx Ground and given annually to the national offensive player of the year in Division I FCS college football.
The preseason honor is the second in a row for the Aggies as Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. went on to be named a finalist for the prestigious award in 2022.
Hastings led the Big Sky Conference with 3,048 passing yards for a 277.1 yards per contest average. He also paced the conference with a 69.8 completion percentage. His 154.2 efficiency rating ranked second in the league.
The San Marcos native threw for 20 touchdowns paired with only six interceptions. Hastings sported three games with over 300 passing yards and threw for multiple touchdowns in six contests.
More players can join the watch list during the regular season before a national media panel selects the winner from a group of finalists.
First awarded in 1987, the Payton has had past recipients such as Steve McNair, Tony Romo, Brian Westbrook, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cooper Kupp and Trey Lance move on to the NFL.
This season, the Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year), Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman player of the year), Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach of the year) and FedEx Ground Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year will be presented at the national awards banquet on the eve of the FCS championship game in Frisco, Texas.
All 15 FCS conferences, which combine to form 13 leagues, are represented on the watch list, which includes 12 past finalists.
UC Davis will open the 2023 season on the road at Texas A&M — Commerce on Thursday, Aug. 31, in Commerce, Texas.
