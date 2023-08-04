UCD football Miles Hastings

Miles Hastings

UC Davis junior quarterback Miles Hastings was named to the preseason watch list for the 2023 Walter Payton Award, presented by FedEx Ground and given annually to the national offensive player of the year in Division I FCS college football.

The preseason honor is the second in a row for the Aggies as Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. went on to be named a finalist for the prestigious award in 2022.

