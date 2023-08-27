For the past five seasons, the UC Davis football team has been set at the running back position.
Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. was the primary option in the backfield during that span, which saw him rush for a program-record 4,617 yards and 44 touchdowns.
However, when Gilliam graduated in June, his starting role was handed to junior Lan Larison.
After spending three seasons as a backup, Larison is keenly aware of the expectations that come with following in his former teammate’s footsteps.
“Stepping into that role and filling Ulonzo’s shoes is big,” Larison said. “Obviously I can’t do everything that he could do, but I can always improve and get better and put myself in the best position possible to play to the best of my ability.”
Larison was a productive runner last season, turning 63 carries into 494 yards and four touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he hauled in 25 receptions for 335 yards and one touchdown.
Larison’s versatility kept him on the field more than most reserves, including when he rushed for two touchdowns and threw another in UC Davis’ 56-27 win over Northern Arizona last October.
“On the field you talk about a guy that can kind of do anything, think Christian McCaffrey with Stanford and Tayson Hill with the Saints, just to be able to do a little bit of everything,” said Aggies assistant coach Kevin Burke on Larison.
Before becoming an Aggie, Larison starred as a dual-threat quarterback at Vallivue High School in Caldwell, Idaho, where he was rated a 2-star recruit and the eighth-best player in the state by 247Sports. He helped Vallivue win eight games and was named 4A State and Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year as a junior and senior.
Transitioning to running back in college was an adjustment, but Larison’s speed and athleticism made him a natural fit for the position.
“It wasn’t too foreign to me, I ran quite a bit as a quarterback in high school,” Larison said. “But it was honestly super fun and I tried to just be a sponge and absorb all I could whether it was from the other running backs or the coaches.”
Larison credits much of what he learned to competing alongside Gilliam.
“He kind of grabbed my arm and yanked me up just to help me along and get me going,” Larison said of Gilliam. “I learned a lot from Ulonzo and I respect him very much.”
Aside from Larison, UC Davis’ backfield will feature senior Jeremiah Chukwudobe, junior Matteo Perez, sophomore Darian Leon-Guerrero, along with freshmen Jordan Fisher and Kai Acia.
The Aggies’ running backs will benefit from an experienced offensive line that returns 6-foot-2, 273-pound Jordan Ford and 6-foot-3, 285-pound Jake Parks. Ford received All-Conference Second Team honors in 2022, while Parks was recently named to the Preseason All-Big Sky Team after missing most of last season with an injury.
“They help my game tremendously,” Larison said. “I’ve taken many snaps behind Parks and he’s a big leader on the team. Ford is also comfortable as a leader, and I couldn’t do what I do without him either.”
The Aggies open the season with two road matchups, facing Texas A&M Commerce on Thursday and Oregon State on Sept. 9.
The Aggies return home on Saturday, Sept. 16 to host Southern Utah.
“We’re just gonna take it one game at a time – right now it’s Commerce,” Larison said. “We’re psyched to go out and show our stuff against some really good teams this season.”
— Henry Krueger is a journalism major at Gonzaga University. He is a correspondent at The Enterprise this spring/summer, and interned here in 2022. Follow him on Twitter: @henrykrveger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.