Mike Cody feels very lucky.
The offensive coordinator for the UC Davis football team has three returning starters from the 2022 season from a unit that allowed the second least sacks in the Big Sky Conference.
"I am so blessed to have these 16 individuals in my room," Cody said. "To have Jake (Parks) back has been a tremendous blessing for the team and for myself. I lean on Jake in many different facets. He is a fantastic individual and a heck of a player with all those accolades."
Parks had his impressive career starting streak ended during the first game of the 2022 season due to an injury at Cal.
Despite being out for the remainder of the season, the Huntington Beach native was named the team's Phil Wells Award winner, which goes to the Teammate of the Year. The respect for his return has garnered him more preseason accolades as he was named to the All-Big Sky Preseason Team.
Entering 2022, Parks was named a Preseason All-American by two outlets and was coming off a 2021 season in which he nabbed first-team All-Big Sky honors.
"The leadership by him has been impressive," Cody added. "I am just really glad he is back."
On top of the veteran presence of Parks, Jordan Ford returns for his senior season after starting every game at left guard last season. In all, Ford has started 35 career games at that position.
Ford earned second-team All-Big Sky accolades for the second time in his career. The Fair Oaks native was a big reason quarterback Miles Hastings was able to stay upright to lead the conference in passing yards and open holes for all-time rushing leader Ulonzo Gilliam Jr.
"Jordan is an NFL prospect, no doubt in my mind," Cody said. "Maybe not at guard, but at center down the road, but Jordan has elite athleticism. He is 305 pounds, and he is a really smart football player, so the under-the-radar thing doesn't really bother a guy like Jordan or most Davis guys for that matter.
"I'm thrilled to have Jordan and expect him to have a big year."
Nico Sarale also started every game in 2022, all at right tackle. It marked his first full season as a starter on the line.
"Peter Povey, Mike Fesili, Ernesto Nava, Miles Meynell are all contributing at different positions, center, tackle, a lot of different positions, so those guys have been great," Cody said. "With the leadership from Jake and Jordan, those guys are really helping bring the young guys along."
UC Davis will open the 2023 season at Texas A&M — Commerce on Thursday, Aug. 31, in Commerce, Texas.
