Football coaches tend to watch a lot of film. UC Davis head coach Dan Hawkins is no exception.
But, after reviewing Oregon State's highlights and lowlights, Hawkins said the Beavers are as solid as the famed Oregon Douglas Fir.
"They have no weaknesses," Hawkins noted as he prepares his troops for a trip to Corvallis and a Saturday battle with an OSU outfit that routed San Jose State, 42-17, last Sunday in San Jose.
The Aggies were equally impressive in a 48-10 win at Texas A&M-Commerce on August 31, but Oregon State represents a distinct step up the college football ladder.
The Beavers are listed at No. 16 in the Football Bowl Subdivision (formerly 1-A) poll, while UCD is No. 14 in the Football Championship Subdivision (formerly 1-AA) poll.
Game time in newly remodeled Reser Stadium on the OSU campus is 6 p.m. The game will be telecast live by the Pac-12 Network and Reser is sold out.
"These guys are loaded," Hawkins went on. "They're a top ten football team, at least."
Like many FCS schools, the Aggies regularly step up a division once a year in what have become known as "money" games. UCD will collect a $635,000 guarantee from Oregon State.
The thinking is it's a great chance for FCS teams to step out of their comfort zone and play before much larger crowds, but mostly it's about that paycheck.
On the FBS side, the presumption is the home team will pick up a win early in the season and create some momentum heading into league play.
Last weekend, for example, FBS schools were 40-0 against FCS competition.
The Aggies, however, have sometimes spoiled the party, heading home from an FBS game with both a fat paycheck and a win. (They don't have to give the money back if the home team loses.)
In 2005, UCD famously upset Stanford, using a last-second touchdown for a 20-17 win that Cardinal fans will lament forever, and Aggie fans will always cherish.
More recently, in Hawkins' tenure, the Aggies stopped San Jose State, 44-38, in 2018, and stunned Tulsa, 19-17, in 2021.
"It will be great to go up there," Hawkins added. "I want UC Davis football to be an experience. Go someplace new. Our programs are similar in that they treat their kids right and do things right and we do the same."
Hawkins said at times he feels like a "transplanted Oregonian," after serving five years as head coach at Willamette in Salem, just a shout down the road from Corvallis.
Oregon State has had some great success on the gridiron, most notably a No. 4 final national ranking in 2000 after a 41-9 Fiesta Bowl win over Notre Dame.
However, the program was struggling near the bottom of the Pac-12 five years ago when Oregon State turned to Jonathan Smith, who quarterbacked that Fiesta Bowl win on a team regarded as the best in school history.
Smith has methodically rebuilt the program from the bottom up and saw the fruits of his labor when the Beavers went 10-3 last season, including a win over archrival Oregon and a 30-3 crushing of SEC power Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl. The Beavers enter Saturday's game riding a five-game winning streak, and are 11-1 at Reser over the last two years.
Hawkins, a fullback on the only UC Davis team to reach the Division II championship game, is now in his seventh season and thinks this team may be one of his best. The playoffs are an annual goal, and an FCS national championship is always on the Aggie radar.
"Oregon State is one of the best Power 5 programs in the country and obviously, this is going to be a huge, huge challenge," said the Aggie coach.
UCD defensive tackle Chubba Maae, a 6-2, 347-pound junior from prepped at Long Beach Poly, is up for that challenge.
"It's a great opportunity to play a team like this," he said. "It kind of gets me going to see how I matchup against these guys."
Maae and his defensive teammates have a tall order to stop an Oregon State offense that showed excellent run/pass balance against San Jose State last Sunday.
Former Clemson starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei hit 80 percent of his passes for 239 yards and three scores in the Beavers' opener, then added two short touchdown runs on the ground.
The Oregon State pronunciation guide, provided to media types who need this information, says D.J.'s last name is pronounced "ooh-ee-AHN-guh-luh-lay," but radio and TV folks have started simply calling him D.J.U.
Uiagalelei checks in at 6-5 and 250 pounds and can run when necessary.
"He's built like a linebacker," said Hawkins of the OSU quarterback. "You'd better be sure you tackle him because he's obviously a phenomenal athlete."
The Aggies are loaded at quarterback and running back as well. Quarterback Miles Hastings led the Big Sky with over 3,000 passing yards in 2022, while running back Lan Larison went over 100 yards in the first half alone against Texas A&M-Commerce.
Jonathan Smith, the Beaver boss, praised the Aggies as "an opponent we have a lot of respect for."
Noting that he has known Dan Hawkins for a long time, Smith said the Aggies are always strong, week in and week out."
The OSU coach is anxious to see a sellout crowd in a stadium where he quarterbacked many wins for the Beaver faithful.
"I cannot say enough about how excited I am to play the first one in the new Reser Stadium. A lot of work went into this thing, and it will be complete on Saturday when Beaver Nation will be there."
The Beavers' sudden rise has attracted the attention of well-known college football commentators.
Said national TV analyst Kirk Herbstreit, "I love this Beaver football team. They play a physical brand of football. Those boys are gonna make some noise again this year."
Added Oregonian sports columnist Bill Oram, "At 6-foot-5, Uiagelelei fills the pocket like an oak in a grove of aspen. A presence that was made all the more apparent with Oregon State's offensive line holding off the (San Jose State) Spartans' defenders like mall security battening the doors on Black Friday."
The Aggies open their home schedule Sept. 16 with a 7 p.m. non-conference game against Southern Utah at UC Davis Health Stadium.
