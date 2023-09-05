UCD Director of Athletics Rocko DeLuca, seen here speaking at the opening the Edwards Family Athletics Center, near UC Davis Health Stadium, on Sept. 22, 2022, and Aggie football fans will be happy to watch the team’s five home games on TV locally starting with the Saturday, Sept. 16 contest against Southern Utah University at 7 p.m.
UC Davis football will soon make its fall debut on local television for the 2023 season.
All of the Aggie home games will be televised on KQCA My58 in the Sacramento market and surrounding areas. My58 is the sister station to KCRA-3, an NBC affiliate. Both are part of Hearst Television stations.
"We are thrilled to announce this exciting partnership with KQCA My58, which will bring all UC Davis Football home games to living rooms across the Sacramento market and surrounding areas” states Director of Athletics Rocko DeLuca. “This collaboration is a significant step forward for UC Davis football, providing our fans and community with greater access to our games.
"We are grateful for the opportunity to showcase our talented athletes on a broader stage and look forward to a fantastic partnership with KQCA and KCRA."
KCRA 3 and KQCA My58 General Manager Ariel Roblin stated, “We could not be more excited to join forces with UC Davis to bring home games truly home to living rooms on My58 across the area."
The coverage of Aggie football will also include a 30-minute pregame show for the home opener and the Causeway Classic at UC Davis Health Stadium.
The station will also air exclusive content on Aggie athletics throughout the season.
In addition to the announcement of the partnership with KQCA My58, the 70th edition of the Causeway Classic will now move up to a noon kickoff time. The pregame show will begin at 11:30 a.m. to cover the festivities.
