UCD football Rocko DeLuca speaking

UCD Director of Athletics Rocko DeLuca, seen here speaking at the opening the Edwards Family Athletics Center, near UC Davis Health Stadium, on Sept. 22, 2022, and Aggie football fans will be happy to watch the team’s five home games on TV locally starting with the Saturday, Sept. 16 contest against Southern Utah University at 7 p.m.

 Mike Bush/Enterprise file photo

UC Davis football will soon make its fall debut on local television for the 2023 season.

All of the Aggie home games will be televised on KQCA My58 in the Sacramento market and surrounding areas. My58 is the sister station to KCRA-3, an NBC affiliate. Both are part of Hearst Television stations.

