Evan Hicks has two of the most electric returners back this season.
The UC Davis football special teams coordinator gives his input on the special team's units not only in the Big Sky Conference, but in all of the FCS in running back Lan Larison and wide receiver Trent Tompkins.
The spots to keep an eye on are in the kicking game, as the Aggies have to replace record-breaking placekicker Isaiah Gomez and punter Henry Reich.
"Special teams is a big deal around here and (head coach Dan) Hawkins does a great job of emphasizing it," Hicks said. "The guys have bought into the vision of what we are trying to get done. We do lose IG (Gomez), who was extremely talented and valuable to the Ags and we lose Henry, who was a really good punter and a leader for the specialists room."
Larison is coming off a first-team all-Big Sky selection on special teams and has garnered all-conference honors every season in an Aggie uniform. The Idaho native has amassed over 400 kick return yards the last two seasons, including 688 yards in 2021, which ranks fifth in the single-season annals.
"Lan and Trent are dynamic," Hicks said. "We are excited they are back for us in the return game. We have to continue to find ways to get them the ball. We are also excited about some of the young returners we brought in."
Tompkins has returned 14 punts over the course of his career that includes an 85-yard score and has also been back for five kick returns.
Entering the fold in the kicking game for the Ags is UNLV transfer Hunter Ridley. The versatile specialist from nearby Lafayette was one of the top punters in the junior college ranks at Diablo Valley and has been one of the top kickers in camp.
Returning for the Aggies with experience in the punting game is Colorado State-Pueblo transfer Justin Dwinell. The Colorado Springs native punted nine times for 360 yards in 2022 for the Ags and was an AP All-American at Pueblo.
At the long snapping position, Tony Villarreal has a season under his belt in the program. The Aggies also welcome Joseph Adema at snapper and Jack Raney at punter.
UC Davis will open the 2023 season at Texas A&M–Commerce on Thursday. Game time is scheduled at 5 p.m. PDT.
