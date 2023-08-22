UC Davis football assistant coaches Andre Allen and Taylor Chapatte have plenty to boast about.
That is because the duo harbors a lot of big-play potential as the Aggies welcome back five pass catchers that hauled in 10 or more passes in 2022.
Leading the charge for the Aggies is C.J. Hutton, who paced the squad with 506 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Hutton caught 47 passes to rank second on the team last season and had a long of 54 yards.
"I am really proud of the leadership I have in C.J., Chaz (Davis), (Justin) Kraft, Trent (Tompkins), guys that have been in the program for a few years now, they get the offense, they have taken it upon themselves to get those young guys more study time in the playbook," Allen said. "It has been a big help in our room."
The receiving room is versatile as multiple guys carried the football as well. Hutton rushed 21 times for 103 yards and two scores and Tompkins ran the ball 20 times for 69 yards and four scores.
Tompkins, used all over the field, caught 28 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown. He also returned 12 punts and four kickoffs.
Kraft, who has battled injury over the course of his career, played in nine games in 2022 and caught 18 passes for 250 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Davis caught his first career touchdown in the season opener at Cal and finished the year with 21 catches for 206 yards.
Lance Babb II caught 10 passes for 95 yards and a score and Julian Aslessi and Abe Del Real also hauled in a pass last season.
Samuel Gbatu Jr., who played in three games as a true freshman, has been credited by Allen for his growth this offseason.
"We have great athleticism, the young guys are doing a great job of picking it up and it really opens up your offense," Allen said.
At the tight end spot, home run threat Josh Gale only needed seven catches to amass 283 yards. Four of those catches went for touchdowns as he averaged an astronomical 40.43 yards per reception.
"Josh did an amazing job in his role last year," Chapatte explained. "He had some huge plays with his four touchdowns last year. He has been doing a great job as a leader and had that mindset the entire offseason that it's his job."
His first career catch as an Aggie went for a 62-yard touchdown against San Diego. Gale also had an 80-yard scamper at Northern Colorado and found paydirt from 75-yards at rival Sacramento State.
"We have three new freshmen and a transfer," Chapatte said. "Everyone has been meshing with the leadership of Josh Gale being the veteran and the return of Winston Williams, we have a really solid group we are excited about."
Ian Simpson, a transfer from American River College, is joined by newcomers Franz Pohlman, Connor Bonesio and JT Conway.
UC Davis will open the season at Texas A&M – Commerice on Thursday, Aug. 31, in Commerce, Texas.
