Linebackers play a vital role on any college football team.
UC Davis defensive coordinator Matt Coombs and assistant coach Isaiah Jackson return two starters at linebacker and four overall that started at least one game in 2022.
The position group was vital in the Aggies boasting the second-best red zone defense in the Big Sky Conference and the third overall in scoring defense.
A team captain a year ago, Teddye Buchanan returns for his junior season to once again lead the Aggie defense. Despite missing four contests to injury, the South San Francisco native still registered 43 tackles to rank fourth on the team, while his three interceptions were second on the squad and seventh in the league.
"Teddye, on and off the field, is a picture of what you want in a person, not just in a football player," Jackson said. "We have a message or a phrase in our room, TLC, it's toughness, leadership and competitiveness, and Teddye embodies all those things on and off the field."
For his effort, he was still named to the All-Big Sky third team. Buchanan posted five or more tackles in five games, including two 10-tackle performances at No. 2 South Dakota State and at Causeway rival Sacramento State. He was named the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week after his two interception and five tackle performance against Cal Poly.
"Teddye puts in the work in the meeting room and on the field to make up for that missing time," Jackson added. "He is the ultimate competitor because he is not just competing against the offense or even the guys in the room, Teddye is always going to look first at himself. Having him in the room to always balance out the guys and even for myself keeping me on my toes every day in the meeting room."
Nick Eaton returns a ton of experience for the Aggies as he has played in 42 career games, including every contest since his redshirt season in 2018.
He is coming off the 2022 campaign with 34 total tackles, 5.5 for loss and forced and recovered a fumble.
In his first full season in 2019, Eaton had 56 tackles, 12 for loss and 6.5 sacks en route to being named the Big Sky Conference Freshman of the year.
"We are very fortunate to have some guys that have a lot of experience playing," Coombs said. "Nick Eaton has started a number of games for us, Jackson Cloyd as well. Luka Sarac, Da'Von Frazier have all played a good amount of football here. I really put a lot of responsibility and ownership on them on how we want to set the tone for how we want to approach meetings and practice."
In losing everyday starter Jayce Smalley at inside linebacker, Jackson stated, "We have some guys in Calvin Mouisset and Evan Tattersall that have played a ton of football for us and can play multiple positions, so I think we will be fine in terms of replacing Jayce."
Mouissett started in three games and appeared in six. He totaled 13 tackles with nine solo stops and forced a fumble.
Cal transfer Evan Tattersall played in four games in his first year with the Aggies. Tattersall was named the UC Davis Jim Ferrier Award winner for the program's outstanding transfer. For the Golden Bears, the Granite Bay native played in 20 career games and made five starts.
Jackson Cloyd brings a plethora of experience, having played in 23 games the past three seasons. In 2022, Cloyd played in eight games and registered 27 tackles with two sacks.
"The guy that comes to mind in terms of improvement is Luka Sarac," Coombs explained. "He was a guy that got injured halfway through the year, so unfortunately, we lost him, but he really attacked his rehab, diligent about coming in and working hard every single day and got to play a little bit by the end of winter. He has had a phenomenal offseason and all the work he has put in has really shown up."
Sarac appeared in six games with seven tackles and 0.5 for a loss before suffering his injury.
Frazier has been all over the field and now resides in the outside linebacker room. The Sacramento native has played in 34 career games, totaled 53 tackles that included 10.5 for loss with 2.5 sacks.
Also returning for UCD are Macray Madruga and Luke Van Buuren. Madruga earned the team's George Belenis Award, which recognizes the best scout team player on defense/special teams. Van Buuren appeared in two games and tallied three tackles.
Grant Garreston, Sam Goligoski, Lyrik Fata, Aaron Shebloski and Nick Afato join the group and are participating in their first training camp at UCD.
The Aggies open the season at Texas A&M — Commerce in Commerce, Texas on Thursday, Aug. 31.
