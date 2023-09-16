UC Davis held off a late Southern Utah rally to take a tense 23-21 non-conference football win Saturday night in the season home opener before a crowd of 7,942 at UC Davis Health Stadium.
The win gives the Aggies a 2-1 mark heading into their eight-game Big Sky Conference schedule.
Southern Utah, a member of the newly formed United Athletic Conference, is now 0-3.
Aggie running back Lan Larison put UCD on his shoulders in the fourth quarter as a formerly tight defensive battle turned into an offensive slugfest down the stretch.
With UCD clinging to a 13-7 lead early in the final quarter, Larison took a short pass from Miles Hastings, turned the corner and raced down the left sideline, before cutting right to complete a 73-yard scoring play for a 20-7 UCD advantage.
"I knew there was a guy on my back, but C.J. Hutton was down there blocking for me, and I just took what I could see," explained the Aggie running back.
"It wasn't our brand of football in the first half, but we made some adjustments and they worked."
Southern Utah, stifled by a stout Aggie defense to that point, wasted little time striking back on a 66-yard catch and run by Isaiah Wooden to cut the deficit to 20-14 with 10:49 remaining.
The Thunderbird response covered 75 yards in three plays and consumed just 48 seconds.
Larison, however, was not done giving the Thunderbird defense fits.
The rodeo cowboy from Caldwell, Idaho broke off a 19-yard run to set the Aggies up at the SUU 13, breaking a seemingly sure tackle along the way.
Three plays later Hunter Ridley came on to kick a 24-yard field goal, his third successful three-pointer of the night, to give the Aggies a 23-14 lead with just 2:27 remaining.
"He's been very solid for us," said Aggie head coach Dan Hawkins of Ridley.
Again, however, the Thunderbirds refused to concede.
Southern Utah made judicious use of the clock while marching 75 yards on 10 plays to cut the margin to 23-21 on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Justin Miller to Zach Mitchell with 0:45 remaining.
With visions of a dramatic upset, SUU lined up for the inevitable onside kick, but UCD's Laviel Pickett jumped on the bouncing ball and smothered it before the Thunderbirds had a chance to make a play on it.
"They have a very good defensive front," Hawkins of the Thunderbirds.
"The good thing is we've gotten to a place where people expect us to win. We played great defense in the first half but struggled a bit on offense before getting things going in the second half. But that's the way it's going to be from now on out.
"The margin for error is very small. I was pleased that we had no turnovers tonight. That might have been the difference."
The Aggies led just 6-0 at half, with all scoring off Ridley's toe from 43 and 22 yards.
UCD had just 110 yards of total offense in the first half to 106 for their visitors from Cedar City.
It appeared the Aggies were ready to take control when they opened the third quarter scoring with a 14-yard TD strike from Hastings to Josh Gale for a 13-0 cushion, but SUU countered with a 3-yard scoring pass from Miller to Wooden.
Larison led the Aggies with 60 yards rushing on 17 carries and added eight receptions for 106 yards.
"He's unbelievable," said Hawkins of Larison. "That kid can do it all. He may be the fastest player on the team."
The win was satisfying for the Aggie coach after last weekend's 55-7 loss at Oregon State.
"Games like that happen and we didn't spend much time on it," Hawkins added. "Winning is always the magic elixir. It's always easier to make adjustments and teach some things coming off a win."
UCD opens Big Sky Conference play this Saturday at 7 p.m. against Eastern Washington at UC Davis Health Stadium.
— Contact Bob Dunning at bdunning@davisenterprise.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.