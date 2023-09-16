UC Davis held off a late Southern Utah rally to take a tense 23-21 non-conference football win Saturday night in the season home opener before a crowd of 7,942 at UC Davis Health Stadium.

The win gives the Aggies a 2-1 mark heading into their eight-game Big Sky Conference schedule. 

