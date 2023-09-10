The Davis High School girls golf team are off to a good start.
The Blue Devils currently have a record of 1-0 in the Delta League and 3-0 overall.
With head coach Dan Ariola at the helm, the team is set to continue this trend throughout the season.
His primary goal for the year is to “take top three” in league and “go to (Sac-Joaquin) sections as a team.”
Emphasizing the team aspect of Ariola’s goal, DHS hosts a superb cast of student-athletes.
The Blue Devils boast a 12-team roster with a young core of six freshmen, three sophomores and three upperclassmen. Returning to the Blue Devils are senior Saera Ojha and junior Alessandra Trask.
“Those two provide great play and solid leadership,” said Ariola.
Last year Ojha, a four-year starter, claimed All-Delta honors. While as an individual both Ojha and Trask qualified for the D1 section and the Masters.
During this season, Ojha carded a solid 42 to lead the Blue Devils, and Trask a 49 in a win over Christian Brothers.
Rounding out the upperclassmen is Mandy Kang, who Ariola credits “will provide depth for us,” as depth is a crucial element for team success.
The three sophomores include Chloe Jang, Katie Mun and Mehr Jaijee who have all been “solid” contributors to the Blue Devils team. Sarah Galindo, Jamie Kang, Zoya Jaijee and Isa Fahrni make up four of the six freshmen.
With some notable newcomers to the squad being freshmen Bella Trask, sister to Alessandra Trask, and Lilly Lingbloom to complete the 12-player roster.
“Those two have had great contributions this season,” said Ariola.
Bella Trask carded a 48 in the win over Christian Brothers and fired for 42 in an outstanding victory over Inderkum. Lingbloom too, demonstrated exemplary play as she carded a 44 against Christian Brothers and an impressive 39 against Inderkum.
“Lingbloom has been the biggest difference maker this season, with her great swing and her overall play,” said Ariola.
Lingbloom carded under 45 in two tournaments displaying how depth and giving a newcomer a chance can greatly benefit the team. The young core of Lingbloom and Bella Trask certainly give DHS a bright future and are already making an impact on the course.
A good balance of veteran players and eager newcomers is undoubtedly a strength for this team.
It especially showed in Davis’ tremendous 207-236 win over Inderkum recently. Ohja with a fiery 35, along with solid contributions from the Trask sisters and Lingbloom.
The incredible win over Inderkum impressed coach Ariola the most sofar this season.
“Highlight so far is shooting a 207 at Wildhorse in a victory over Inderkum. 219 was our best score from last year,” said Ariola.
It’s already evident that the Blue Devils have greatly improved from the previous season, as a level of credit must go to the depth of the team.
A prime example of a team that could take themselves to sections. Even with the strength of a good roster, DHS seeks improvement and natural willingness to play. Ariola emphasizes the “process goal is to get better every day, have fun and learn how to play the game.”
Insinuating that the Blue Devils still have more to learn, more to grow and more to enjoy like all good teams do. Especially if the team aims to capture a top-three spot in the Delta League and seeks to beat Pleasant Grove.
Pleasant Grove is currently the top team in the Delta League, which took fourth place in state in 2022.
However, after seeing how DHS went 3-3 in last year’s Delta League duals, the team's good start to the year instills confidence that the Blue Devils are ready to pitch their wedges for the rest of season.
— Gabriel Caraballo is a recent UC Davis graduate with a degree in communication.
