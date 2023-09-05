ERIN HILLS, Wis. — UC Davis men's golf history was made Monday, as freshman Leo Metzger became just the second ever in the program to record a hole-in-one on a par four at the Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills.
Erin Hills was the home of the 2017 U.S. Open Championship.
Metzger joins the Aggie's own Director of Operations Todd Hammond, as the only two UCD men's golfers to achieve the feat. Hammond's hole-in-one on a par four dates back to 1984 at Elkhorn Golf Course in Stockton on hole five.
Metzger's historical showing on 15 highlighted a favorable hole all day for UCD, which surged up the standings.
After entering the second day in 12th place, the Aggies behind their group of Metzger, Mark Stephens, Lucas Carper and Treed Huang had the fifth-best collective score, shooting a +7 as a team.
Stephens continued his strong start to the season, shooting a -1 which was characterized by his consistency, only recording one bogey or worse hole.
The man of the day Metzger finished his round at +2, as he added two more birdies on top of his hole-in-one.
Carper would come in at +3 after an up-and-down start to the day. He collected four birdies and came alive during the back nine, shooting a team-low 35.
Huang rounded out the consistent scoring for UCD, shooting +3. Huang excelled on the back nine as well, going seven straight holes with a par, and then birdieing hole 17.
Darren Chiu also carded an +11, while Alejandro Nava, who is on the individual side of things, shot a 77 with two birdies to his card.
The Aggies concluded the final day of the Marquette Intercollegiate with a +7 combined team score to place 10th in the field among 12.
(0) comments
