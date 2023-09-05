UCD men's golf Metzger

UC Davis men's golfer Leo Metzger, only a freshman, had a hole-in-one at the Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills on Monday.

ERIN HILLS, Wis.  UC Davis men's golf history was made Monday, as freshman Leo Metzger became just the second ever in the program to record a hole-in-one on a par four at the Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills.

Erin Hills was the home of the 2017 U.S. Open Championship.

