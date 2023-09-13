Logan Anderson and JT Kujawa combined for nine goals as the No. 5 UC Davis men's water polo team improved to 6-1 on the season with a 26-3 win over the UC Merced Bobcats to wrap up the Aggie Roundup at Schaal Aquatics Center on Sunday.
The Aggies pitched a shutout for the first 15 minutes of the game, as the Bobcats got their first of the game with 53 seconds remaining in the second period. The half ended with a buzzer beating goal from Matt Morgan to give the Aggies a 14-1 lead.
The second half was more of the same, with UCD putting up six goals in both the third and fourth quarters.
In total, 14 different Aggies found the back of the net, while 11 dished out at least one assist.
Ben Fleming and William Fosselman had hat tricks, and Aaron Voggenthaler added a pair.
Waylon Fox chipped in three assists, while Morgan and Leo Giessmann had two each.
Aggie goalies Aaron Wilson and Sam Monette combined to stop 37 shots.
On Saturday, which was the first day of the roundup, UCD beat West Valley College 24-5. San Jose State University edged the Aggies by an 8-7 score.
Next for UCD is hosting No. 1 Cal at Schaal Aquatics Center. Game time is 1 p.m.
Then UCD plays at Santa Clara University on Saturday with a noon start time.
This Sunday, the Aggies host UCLA at 1 p.m.
DHS girls tennis
The Davis High girls tennis team enjoyed a three-day trip to Southern California a good one, capturing the Santa Catalina Invitational.
The Blue Devils wrapped up the tournament on Saturday with a 7-0 win over Carmel High for the invitational title. The local netters went 3-0.
Davis beat Woodside (7-0) and Stevenson (6-1) squads prior to playing Carmel.
Davis won 20 of 21 matches at the invitational.
"I was very proud of all the players performing their personal best," said Davis head coach Sally Hosley. "Our singles players grinded while the doubles teams communicated and blended well. I was happy to have this away tournament early in our season."
Hannah Protector, a junior who is the No. 1 singles' spot, won all three of her matches. Hosley was pleased with her performance in the Blue Devils' match, winning in three sets against her Stevenson competitor.
There was more to the trip other than playing on the courts, Hosley said.
"The players were able to bond, stay up late and have fun," Hosley said. "Oh, and play some quality tennis. We will certainly return next year to defend our title."
Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Kings announced Tuesday that the team has signed guard Jordan Ford.
Additionally, the team announced today that Nerlens Noel and Neemias Queta have been waived.
Last season, Ford averaged 14.7 points (50.1 FG%, 40.4 3pt%, 80.6 FT%), 2.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game in 32 games (all starts) for the Stockton Kings, Sacramento’s G League affiliate.
A member of Sacramento’s 2023 Summer League roster, Ford posted averages of 16.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 steals in four games (all starts) for the Kings at the NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas.
In his first two seasons with the Kings, Queta appeared in 20 games for Sacramento. He played in 43 regular season games during the 2022-23 season for the Stockton Kings, averaging 17.7 points (68.5 FG%), 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.
Last season, Queta led the G League in field goal percentage and ranked fourth in blocks per game on his way to earning All-NBA G League and All-Defensive G League honors. He also finished as the runner up for the NBA G League Most Valuable Player award.
Queta was originally selected by the Kings with the 39th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Utah State.
Noel holds career averages of 7.1 points (54.6 FG%), 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game in 467 career games (223 starts).
