UC Davis men's water polo

UC Davis defender Aaron Voggenthaler (9) makes an attempt to block a shot from a UC Merced player in Sunday’s game.

 Christoph Lossin/Enterprise photo

Logan Anderson and JT Kujawa combined for nine goals as the No. 5 UC Davis men's water polo team improved to 6-1 on the season with a 26-3 win over the UC Merced Bobcats to wrap up the Aggie Roundup at Schaal Aquatics Center on Sunday.

The Aggies pitched a shutout for the first 15 minutes of the game, as the Bobcats got their first of the game with 53 seconds remaining in the second period. The half ended with a buzzer beating goal from Matt Morgan to give the Aggies a 14-1 lead. 

