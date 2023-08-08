UC Davis football head coach Dan Hawkins, seen here walking the sidelines during his team’s home game against Cal Poly on Oct. 29, 2022, has three returning players earning All-Big Sky honors this year.
The UC Davis football team nabbed another preseason top-20 honor as the Aggies were tabbed No. 16 in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25 Poll, presented by FedEx Ground.
Earlier this offseason, the Aggies were recognized in two other preseason polls as they checked in at No. 14 in the Athlon Sports' Preseason FCS Top 25 and No. 18 in the 2023 HERO Sports Preseason poll.
The Aggies are coming off a 6-5 season in 2022, marking the fourth winning season in the last five years under Head Coach Dan Hawkins.
With five regular season home games that includes a Homecoming matchup against 2022 FCS Playoff contender Montana and concluding with the 69th annual Causeway Classic, UC Davis Health Stadium will be home to exciting football.
The 2023 Aggies return a lot of pieces from a year ago, including Big Sky passing leader Miles Hastings.
UC Davis also returns All-Big Sky first-teamers Rex Connors, Zach Kennedy and Lan Larison.
Second-team selection Jordan Ford returns and is joined by third-teamers Chubba Maae, Teddye Buchanan and Jehiel Budgett.
UC Davis will open the 2023 season at Texas A&M – Commerce in Commerce, Texas on Thursday, Aug. 31.
Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO —The Sacramento Kings announced Tuesday that they have signed center Neemias Queta to a standard NBA contract.
Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
In his first two seasons, Queta appeared in 20 games for Sacramento. He played in 43 regular season games during the 2022-23 season for the Stockton Kings, Sacramento’s G League affiliate, averaging 17.7 points (68.5 FG%), 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.
Last season, Queta led the G League in field goal percentage and ranked fourth in blocks per game on his way to earning All-NBA G League and All-Defensive G League honors. He also finished as the runner up for the NBA G League Most Valuable Player award.
Queta was originally selected by the Kings with the 39th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Utah State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.