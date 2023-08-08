26Hawikns

UC Davis football head coach Dan Hawkins, seen here walking the sidelines during his team’s home game against Cal Poly on Oct. 29, 2022, has three returning players earning All-Big Sky honors this year. 

 Mike Bush/Enterprise file photo

The UC Davis football team nabbed another preseason top-20 honor as the Aggies were tabbed No. 16 in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25 Poll, presented by FedEx Ground.

Earlier this offseason, the Aggies were recognized in two other preseason polls as they checked in at No. 14 in the Athlon Sports' Preseason FCS Top 25 and No. 18 in the 2023 HERO Sports Preseason poll.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.