UC Davis football player, sophomore defensive back Rex Connors, was named to the 2023 Stats Perform preseason watch list for the 2023 Buck Buchanan Award, presented by FedEx Ground and given annually to the national defensive player of the year in Division I FCS college football.
Earlier this week, Connors was named a Stats Perform Preseason All-American and earned All-Big Sky Preseason honors at their annual media day.
He is coming off a breakout freshman campaign that earned him a finalist spot for the Jerry Rice Award. The Utah native earned two freshman All-American honors and first-team all-Big Sky honors after leading the league with five interceptions and 0.50 per contest.
Connors paced the team with 92 total tackles and ranked second in the conference with 9.2 tackles per game. He set a single-game program record from at least 2007 with 17 total tackles at No. 2 South Dakota State en route to being named the FedEx Ground FCS Freshman of the Week.
UC Davis will open the 2023 season at Texas A&M — Commerce on Thursday, Aug. 31.
Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO — On Thursday, the Sacramento Kings announced their five-game 2023-24 preseason schedule, which will tip-off at Rogers Arena in Vancouver against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, Oct. 8 as part of the NBA Canada Series presented by Bell.
After the series, the Kings will face the Los Angeles Lakers at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Wednesday, Oct. 11.
Then Sacramento will take on the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, Oct. 15 at Golden 1 Center, before heading to Chase Center for the final preseason road game on Wednesday, Oct. 18.
The Kings wrap up the preseason schedule at home against the Utah Jazz on Thursday, Oct. 19.
The Kings home preseason game against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, Oct. 15 will air live on NBC Sports California, while the other games will be streamed on Kings.com.
In addition, fans can listen to four of the five Kings preseason games on Sactown Sports 1140AM.
