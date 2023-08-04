Team_CAL_090322-4

UC Davis football defensive players Rex Connors (4) Luka Sarac (58) and Zack Kennedy (95) celebrate in the first half in Saturday’s game at Cal on Sept. 3, 2022. 

 Rachel Kreager/Enterprise file photo

UC Davis football player, sophomore defensive back Rex Connors, was named to the 2023 Stats Perform preseason watch list for the 2023 Buck Buchanan Award, presented by FedEx Ground and given annually to the national defensive player of the year in Division I FCS college football.

Earlier this week, Connors was named a Stats Perform Preseason All-American and earned All-Big Sky Preseason honors at their annual media day.

