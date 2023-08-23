DHS girls golf opener 1

Davis High girls golfer Lily Lingbloom takes a practice swing before taking her shot in Monday's non-league match against Christian Brothers.

 Mike Trask/Enterprise photo

The Davis High girls golf team got off to a flying start against the Christian Brothers' team in a non-league match on Monday.

Davis recorded a 233-237 win over the Falcons at Wildhorse Golf Course.

