The Davis High girls golf team got off to a flying start against the Christian Brothers' team in a non-league match on Monday.
Davis recorded a 233-237 win over the Falcons at Wildhorse Golf Course.
Saera Ojha, a senior, carded a 42 score for DHS (1-0).
Lily Lingbloom, only a freshman, followed with a 44.
Bella Trask, another freshman, followed at 48. Alessandra Trask, a junior who is Bella's sister, had a 49.
Chloe Jang, a sophomore, came in at 50.
Hannah Stouder of Christian Brothers had the best overall score at 35.
Davis continues action Wednesday at the Helen Lengfeld Memorial Tournament at the El Macero Country Club.
Ex-DHS volleyball player
Nicole Risch is now a Hawk.
Risch, a 2023 DHS graduate who played on the 2022 and 2021 Blue Devils volleyball teams, is listed on the Cosumnes River College volleyball team's roster at a setter.
The 5-foot-10 Risch is one of 11 freshmen on the team, which has 14 players.
Risch is now teammates with players from various Elk Grove high schools, once rivals in the Delta League. Her Hawk teammates from Sheldon and Pleasant Grove.
The rest of the roster has girls coming from Monterey Trail of Elk Grove, Kennedy of Sacramento, Galt High, Laguna Creek of Elk Grove, Christian Brothers, East Nicolaus, Sacramento High, Willows and River Valley of Yuba City.
Risch and her Hawk teammates play their first match of the season Friday at Modesto Junior College. That is where CRC will be playing in the Big 8/CVC Challenge. The Hawks are scheduled to play Porterville at 1 p.m. and host MJC at 3 p.m.
Then CRC will play its first home match of the season on Wednesday, Aug. 30 when Lassen College pays a visit to the Hawks Nest.
