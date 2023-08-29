Three members of the UC Davis men's water polo team have been honored.
Aggie players Aaron Wilson, Aleix Aznar Beltran and Logan Anderson have been named to the 2023 Big West Men's Water Polo Preseason Coaches' Team, the conference announced Tuesday.
A poll of conference coaches also determined that the Aggies are the team to beat in the Big West Conference. The Aggies are ranked first in the conference, just ahead of Long Beach State and UC Santa Barbara.
Beltran and Wilson were All-Americans last season, while all three were named to the Western Water Polo Association All-Conference team.
This is the first season in 22 years that the Big West will carry water polo.
UCD and UC San Diego will be joining from the WWPA, while Long Beach State, UC Santa Barbara and UC Irvine left the Golden Coast Conference to join.
Cal State Fullerton established a men's water polo program for the 2023 season, giving the Big West six teams, the number necessary to allow a conference an automatic bid into the NCAA Championship.
UC Davis men's water polo had spent its previous 42 years competing in the WWPA.
DHS girls tennis
The Davis High girls tennis team knocked off Campolindo's squad 7-2 to start its season at home on Monday.
"We had a great match against (Campolindo)," said Davis head coach Sally Hosley. "Our singles lineup is so strong. We pulled out 3, third set tiebreaker matches. It was hot and everyone battled out there."
The three DHS players going three sets before recording their first victories of the season were No. 1 singles player Hannah Proctor (6-4, 6-7, 7-4), No. 4 May Edmonds (6-4, 4-6, 10-8) and No. 5 Hannah Fox (7-5, 7-6, 9-7).
Other Blue Devil winners in straight sets were No. 2 player Cloe Lamoureux, No. 3 Maya Moeller and No. 6 Ellie Chang.
Davis only won one of the three doubles' matches. The No. 2 team of Natalie Hersch-Bianca Ho recorded a 6-1, 6-2 win.
DHS girls golf
Davis knocked off Inderkum 207-236 at the Wildhorse Golf Course, also on Monday.
The low score was the best this season for DHS (2-0).
Saera Ojha carded a 35 for the Blue Devils. Lilly Lingbloom followed with a 39.
Bella Trask was next in scoring for DHS with a 42, Mehr Jaijee 44, Alessandra Trask 47 and Chloe Jang 52.
UCD women's field hockey
The UC Davis women's field hockey team fell to Maryland 6-0 at the Aggie Field Hockey Facility on Monday, wrapping up a three-game homestand.
After narrowly being edged out by Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, UCD (0-3) were unable to find the same success against the No. 3 ranked Terps.
The Aggies had their hands full with Hope Rose who paced Maryland with two goals in the game. A member of the 2022-23 USA Women's National Team, Rose brings her season goal total to five after just three games.
UC Davis had the eight shots during the game, three more than its previous team high of five.
With half of the Aggies shots being on target, Zoe Mohrman, Lizzy Tedrow, Liselotte Koop and Skylar Richards all had clean looks at the goal with chances to lessen the deficit. Mohrman would finish with a team-high three shots.
Aggie goalies Sarah Lopez and Emma Giesting made their collegiate debut, totaled seven saves.
Now UCD hits the road for its next three games.
The first game is against in Ann Arbor, Mich. to play the Michigan Wolverines on Friday at 3 p.m. PDT.
Then the Aggies play at Kent State on Sunday at 9 a.m. and at Ohio State on Monday at 10 a.m., both PDT.
The Aggies will be back at Aggie Field Hockey Facility on Sunday, Sept. 10 when they welcome Richmond.
Former Blue Devil boys soccer player
Simon Vaca-Lorenzi, who starred on the DHS boys soccer teams the last two season that included last winter's squad winning the Delta League, Sac-Joaquin Section Division I and California Interscholastic Federation NorCal Boys' D-I crowns, wasted no time in scoring his first collegiate goal of his career.
Now a freshman forward on the Sacramento State men's soccer team, punched one into the net in the Hornets' 5-1 loss to Gonzaga at Luger Field in Spokane, Wash.
Sacramento State teammate Cristo Cervantes had an assist on Vaca-Lorenzi.
The Hornets are 0-2 for the season.
