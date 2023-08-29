DHS-Inderkum girls golf Saera Ojha

Davis golfer Saera Ojha gets ready to take her shot in Monday's non-league match against Inderkum. 

 Mike Trask/Enterprise photo

Three members of the UC Davis men's water polo team have been honored.

Aggie players Aaron Wilson, Aleix Aznar Beltran and Logan Anderson have been named to the 2023 Big West Men's Water Polo Preseason Coaches' Team, the conference announced Tuesday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.