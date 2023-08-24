COLUMBUS, Ohio — It was the perfect start to the 2023 season for the UC Davis men's soccer team on Thursday.
First-half goals from Cason Goodman and Keegan Walwyn-Bent lifted the Aggies to a comfortable 2-0 win over Dayton.
The hosts were on the front foot to start the contest, but after some tactical changes were made from UCD head coach Dwayne Shaffer on the touchline.
From there, the Aggies grew in confidence and started creating some excellent chances that ultimately resulted in the two important goals. A change to the defensive shape allowed the team to absorb pressure while providing a dangerous counter-attacking threat on the other end of the pitch.
"Overall, we played really well," Shaffer said. "I know it's a great result to go on the road and win, so I'm extremely happy with the group. Our goalkeeper Charles Janssen was really good, and backline of Jason Hsu, Sean Bilter, Andrew Dutra and Cole Pond played really well. Our depth is our strength, and that showed today."
Dayton brought the pressure straight from kickoff and enjoyed majority of the possession in the early minutes. Four quick shots from the Flyers kept the Aggies on the back foot, but a good save from Janssen prevented the hosts from grabbing the opener.
The Aggies managed to find their footing after the 20-minute mark, growing into the game and finding its way into some dangerous areas.
In the 32nd minute, Ryan Dieter made a brilliant run down the line before scooping a pass to Cason Goodman who provided a tidy finish to net the team's first goal of 2023.
The Aggies quickly hit Dayton for another goal when some individual brilliance from Walwyn-Bent allowed the Canadian forward to draw a penalty. The junior skipped past a defender before he was tripped in the penalty, and he made no mistake from the spot, slotting home to double the UCD advantage.
In the second half, UCD had no problem inviting a bit more pressure as the defense would hold strong for the final 45 minutes to keep the clean sheet and earn a convincing victory on the road.
Dayton held the advantage in the shot column (11-6) but mustered just three attempts on target, and Janssen was up to the task on all of them. The Flyers threatened with a multitude of set pieces, including 11 corners, but the Aggies' strong defensive presence proved to be too much for the hosts to breakdown.
This was the first time UCD has won its season opener since their title-winning season in 2019.
The Aggies take on Ohio State on Sunday (4 p.m. ET) inside Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.
