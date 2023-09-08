UCD men's soccer photo 9-8-2023 LY

Aggie men’s soccer player Ethan Hoard, seen here in action during a home game earlier this season, scored the team’s only goal against LMU on Wednesday.

 Leroy Yau/UC Davis Athletics-Courtesy photo

LINCOLN, Neb. — The UC Davis women's soccer team played at No. 24 Nebraska Thursday night, where the host posted a 4-1 win.

In the first-ever meeting between these two programs, Leslie Fregoso scored the Aggies' only goal in the 19th minute.

