LINCOLN, Neb. — The UC Davis women's soccer team played at No. 24 Nebraska Thursday night, where the host posted a 4-1 win.
In the first-ever meeting between these two programs, Leslie Fregoso scored the Aggies' only goal in the 19th minute.
Just the second time ever, a UCD women's soccer team has faced a Big 10 opponent.
Nebraska was led tonight by Eleanor Dale, the leading scorer in all of Division I, and Sarah Weber. The pair of Huskers each had a brace tonight.
Aggie goalie Caeley Goldstein finished the night with eight saves in the game.
Now UCD returns to the pitch on Thursday, Sept. 14, when they host Eastern Washington at Aggie Soccer Field at 5 p.m.
LOS ANGELES — Ethan Hoard scored for the UC Davis men's soccer team, which secured a hard-fourth 1-1 tie against No. 24 Loyola Marymount University on Wednesday night.
Hoard scored his first goal of the season for UCD (2-1-1)
The Lions netted the opening goal at the half hour mark, but the Aggies did well to claw themselves back into the game, eventually scoring the equalizer with 15 minutes left to play.
Loyola Marymount University held the advantage in the shots column 13-8 however it was UCD which won more set pieces (7-6) that played a huge part in the team's leveling goal.
The Lions scored their only goal in the 30th minute when Ryan Kingsford whipped in a cross to Gael Quintero, who tapped in from six yards out to give the Lions the early lead.
On Sunday at Aggie Soccer Field at 4 p.m., UCD will entertain Pacific.
The Davis High girls tennis team has started Delta League play recently, which included a 6-3 road win at Pleasant Grove on Tuesday.
All three of the Blue Devils' doubles teams won their matches. The No. 1 team of Natalie Hersch-Bianca Ho won 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 of Inkyung Hwang-Lea Lamoureux by the same score and the No. 3 squad of Alena Voss-Molly Nansen at 6-4, 6-0.
Three of DHS' singles players won their matches. They were No. 3 Maya Mueller at 6-3, 6-2; No. 5 Hannah Fox 6-4, 6-4 and No. 6 Ciara Wallace at 6-4, 6-2.
Davis is now 2-0 in Delta League action and 3-0 overall.
