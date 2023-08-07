UC Davis gymnastics head coach Tanya Ho has named Rebekah Hill to her staff as an assistant coach.
Hill comes to Davis from Bowling Green, where she served as a graduate assistant coach.
"I am excited to announce that Bekah is joining UC Davis Gymnastics," Ho said. "She has experience at respected programs and learned from some of the best along the way. Bekah has all the qualities we are looking for in a third coach to round out our staff."
While at BGSU for her one season, Hill worked primarily with the vault and floor competitors. She also was engaged in the recruiting process and was integral to the social media and content output for the Falcons.
Before her one-year stint at Bowling Green, Hill was as a volunteer assistant coach at her alma mater Oregon State for four seasons.
At OSU, Hill worked with all events but specialized with the beam student-athletes and the dance routines for floor. She also coordinated camps and planned and executed team-bonding events.
"She brings technical knowledge, choreography experience, and a commitment to the overall growth of our student-athletes," Ho added. "Her positivity and passion will allow her to jump right in and make an immediate impact."
Growing up around dance her entire life, she has been trained in styles ballet, contemporary, jazz, hip-hop and modern dance.
She is also an instructor of ballet, hip-hop, and contemporary dance and choreographs the competition team at Legacy Ballet.
Hill coached gymnastics for two years at Oregon State Gymnastics Academy, coaching optional level gymnasts with competitors qualifying for Region 2 Championships and was responsible for choreographing their floor routines. She has also choreographed routines for multiple club gyms in the state.
A native of Albany, Ore., Hill graduated from Oregon State in 2020 with a degree in psychology with a focus in sports psychology and mental health.
