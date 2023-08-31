UCD track and field/XC Weidler

UC Davis long distance runner Brianna Weidler (10) is off and running with other women competing in the 5,000-meter race at the NCAA West Preliminary Round at Sacramento State on May 27.

 Mike Bush/Enterprise file photo

UC Davis men's soccer player in goalie Charles Janssen was named to the College Soccer News National Team of the Week following his incredible goalkeeping display during the opening weekend.  

Against Ohio State, he was likely the man of the match after his sparkling display between the posts. His six saves were vital in the effort to maintain the lead, flashing a couple tremendous saves in the closing minutes to keep the hosts at bay.

