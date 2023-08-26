My random thoughts as we are in the last weekend of August.
*UC Davis football team's opener is getting close.
The Aggies open their season at Texas A&M University — Commerce on Thursday. Game time is 5 p.m. PDT.
Bob Dunning, the Enterprise staff writer who served in the role I have now, will be covering the Aggies' opener as well as all games as he has been for many years.
The Aggies will play their first home game of the season on Saturday, Sept. 16. That is when Southern Utah University pays a visit to UC Davis Health Stadium for a 7 p.m. game.
More about the Aggies in upcoming editions, online and print.
*Speaking of Thursday Night Football, the Davis High squad will be playing on Thursday. The Blue Devils make the trek to Roseville to play Oakmont in a non-league game scheduled at 7:15 p.m.
*Can the DHS boys water polo team repeat as the California Interscholastic Federation NorCal Division II champions?
That is the question that should have an answer as part of the Blue Devils' preview in an upcoming edition, online and print of The Enterprise.
A preview on the DHS girls' water polo team, along with the girls' golf team, cross-country and girls' tennis squads will also run in upcoming editions, online and print.
In recent weeks, The Enterprise has run several stories and previews at the DHS football, volleyball, girls flag football and girls field hockey teams.
*Could the UCD and DHS football teams play music from the rock group Kiss for their home games this year?
I think they should.
I'm serious.
If so, here are some songs that the Aggies and Blue Devils could be used at various parts of games; from the beginning of the games to touchdowns/point after touchdowns-field goals, in between quarters and after the games if the local teams win.
*"Rock 'N' Roll All Nite," either the studio (Dressed to Kill) or live (Alive!) versions from 1975. The live version really rocks. The beginning and chorus are best parts to play.
Most Aggie and Blue Devil fans are probably familiar with this song already. If not, YouTube it.
*"Detroit Rock City." From Kiss' 1976 Destroyer record. First song released that was a hit.
The beginning of the song when lead singer/guitarist Paul Stanley starts the chorus at "Get up everybody's gonna move their feet" is the best part to start and play, going into the second verse.
*"Shout It Out Loud." Also, from Destroyer.
Stanley and co-founder Gene Simmons trade off vocals on this song that could be played at the beginning or halftime of Aggie or Blue Devil football games. Kickoffs too.
*"Shock Me." From the band's 1977 Love Gun record. Lead guitarist Ace Frehley handles the vocals. The chorus is best to play.
*"New York Groove." Off Frehley's solo record, as all four original members of him, Simmons, Stanley and drummer Peter Criss released solo records on Sept. 18, 1978. The band remained together until spring 1980, when Criss was removed from the band and Eric Carr took his place.
The beginning of the first verse, if not straight into the chorus, would be great to play if in between touchdowns. If not in between quarters or halftime.
*"I Was Made for Lovin' You." From their Dynasty record in 1979, which many Kiss fans — including yours truly — consider this the band's disco/pop record.
This song is clearly disco that, I think, most Aggie and Blue Devil fans would dance to upon hearing it. Stanley singing the chorus, and the verse after the chorus is best to play.
*"Tears Are Falling." From the band's third non-make-up album Asylum in 1985. The first verse going into the chorus. Best to use after an Aggie or Blue Devil touchdown or PAT/FG.
*"Crazy, Crazy Nights." From Kiss' 1987 album of same name. The entire song can be played from start to finish. This is the sister song to "Rock 'N' Roll All Nite."
This song, I think, would be perfect and huge to play at UCD football home games.
By The Way, or BTW, if you're a Kiss fan and want to catch their End of the Road World Tour on the West Coast, and still catch a UCD football home game, Kiss is performing at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, Nov. 3. The Aggies are hosting Portland State in a Big Sky Conference game at UC Davis Health Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4.
Would be cool if UCD and/or DHS football play one or some of these songs at home games. They could make Kiss-story.
Contact Mike Bush at mike@davisenterprise.net.
