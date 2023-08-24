Leslie Fregoso is the new UC Davis women's soccer career points leader during the Division I era.
Fregoso, a senior midfielder from Live Oak, recorded an assist in the 43rd minute against Causeway rival Sacramento State on Sunday. That is when Fregoso broke Rochelle VanBuskirk's past record of 47, a record that had been in place since the 2009 season.
Fregoso adds to her illustrious career resume that already includes two All-Big West First Team selections, and an NSCAA All-Region Second Team honor.
Known for her knack to find the back of the net as illustrated by her 18 career goals; a mark which is second among all Aggies in the Division I era; Fregoso was also able to break the points record with her ability to set up her teammates.
On top of being the career points leader now, Fregoso's eight assists in 2021 is also the single season Division I assist leader for UCD.
An instrumental piece of the Aggie lineup since her arrival, Fregoso is responsible for four UCD D-I era records (shots in a season, single season assists, single season assists per game and career points).
UC Davis head coach Tracy Hamm echoed the importance of Fregoso and added how she is excited for the rest of the season to play out with her.
"Leslie has had an awesome career - sky is the limit for her," said Hamm of Fregoso. "She is our hardest working, most consistent player. She embodies what it means to lead by example.
"I can't wait to see what else she accomplishes this season. I'm very proud of her."
Thursday's game
The Aggies lost their first game of the season Thursday, as Saint Mary's came out with a 1-0 win at Aggie Soccer Field.
UC Davis has 11 shots on goal, but were unable to find the back of the net. Saint Mary's goalie Taylor Poland registered six saves in goal.
Saint. Mary's goal came from Emily Jensen, who was set up by Tessa Salvestrin in the 56th minute.
Despite the loss, UCD has still outproduced its foes, 8-1.
On Sunday, UCD (2-1) is back on action at San Francisco for a 4 p.m. game against the Dons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.