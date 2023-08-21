The UC Davis women's soccer team defeated the Sacramento State Hornets 3-0 on Sunday afternoon at Hornet Field to reclaim the Causeway rivalry bragging rights.
After defeating Idaho State 5-0 on Thursday, the Aggies continued their early season momentum with another statement win, controlling the Hornets for all 90 minutes, and moving to 2-0 in the process.
The Aggies got things going after Emma Vane lofted one past the goalkeeper with a left-footed finish in the 32nd minute.
In the 43rd minute, Devyn Simmons cleaned up a near goal from Aggie teammate Leslie Fregoso after Kylie Garcia triggered the action from the left wing. Simmons now has herself two goals to begin the season.
UC Davis has been creating havoc for opposing backlines to start the year. After recording 19 shots against Idaho State, the Aggies again dictated the action, recording 22 shots in comparison to Sacramento State's five.
Entering the half with a 2-0 advantage, the Aggies would round out their scoring with a Sam Tristian goal in the 49th minute.
Following up her impressive UCD debut which saw her score two goals against Idaho State, Tristan was able to find the back of the net by blasting one past Sacramento State's keeper, Izzy Palmatier. Aggie teammate Sarah Canavan earned the assist in the process.
Aggie goalie Caeley Goldstein recorded her team's second straight shutout. She got some help from the team's backline of Elise Picard, Bella Mayo, Molly Branigan and Lindsay Porter.
UC Davis return to Aggie Soccer Field on Thursday to host Saint Mary's at 5 p.m. game.
The game will air on ESPN+.
More on Goldstein
Goldstein was named the Big West Defensive Player of the Week after leading the Aggies to 2-0 start.
The honor is Goldstein's third as an Aggie, and echoes her performance when she was awarded Defensive Player of the Week during the first weekend of play in 2022.
Against Idaho State, Goldstein recorded one save, helping UC Davis dominate the Bengals 5-0.
She followed that performance against Sacramento State, again recording one save. Goldstein faced 13 shots.
Goldstein was just one of 55 keepers in the country to record two shutouts during the first week of play.
