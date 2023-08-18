Leslie Fregoso (6), seen here in a UC Davis women’s soccer home game in 2022, was one of many scorers in Thursday’s home and season opener.
Three UC Davis women's soccer players scored in the home and season opener against Idaho State University's squad, en route to a 5-0 win at the Aggie Soccer Field on Thursday.
Sam Tristan scored two goals for UCD (1-0), one of which included a penalty kick.
Leslie Fregoso scored the Aggies' first goal, also on a penalty kick, in the 20th minute of the contest.
Six minutes later, Tristan scored her first goal to give the Aggies a 2-0 lead. The score remained the same through the end of the first half.
Two of the Aggies' three goals in the second half came within 10 minutes of each other.
Tristan scored her second goal on a penalty kick in the 49th minute.
Then Risa Yamada gave UCD a 4-0 lead on a goal in the 57th minute. Aggie teammate Emma Vane had an assist on the goal.
Devyn Simmons tacked on the Aggies' final goal in the 82nd minute. Savannah Cordero had an assist on the goal.
The Aggies had nine shots on goal in the game. Tristan had three attempts.
Aggie goalie Caeley Goldstein only had one save.
The Aggies are back in non-conference action Sunday, when they play at Causeway rival Sacramento State. Game time is scheduled at 1 p.m.
