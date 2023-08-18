UC Davis women's soccer

Leslie Fregoso (6), seen here in a UC Davis women’s soccer home game in 2022, was one of many scorers in Thursday’s home and season opener.

 UC Davis Athletics/Courtesy file photo

Three UC Davis women's soccer players scored in the home and season opener against Idaho State University's squad, en route to a 5-0 win at the Aggie Soccer Field on Thursday.

Sam Tristan scored two goals for UCD (1-0), one of which included a penalty kick.

