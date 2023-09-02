UCD women's soccer goalie Portland

Aggie goalie Caeley Goldstein gets ready to put the soccer ball back into play in Thursday’s game in Portland.

 UC Davis Athletics/Courtesy photo

The UC Davis women's soccer team had more shots than host Portland, but the Pilots posted a 1-0 win on Thursday night.

A rain-filled affair at Merlo Field, in front of 731 fans, the Aggies were able to showcase their aggressive style of play, outshooting the Pilots, 10-9.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.