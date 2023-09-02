Soccer: UC Davis women fall in the rain Enterprise staff Sep 2, 2023 Sep 2, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Aggie goalie Caeley Goldstein gets ready to put the soccer ball back into play in Thursday’s game in Portland. UC Davis Athletics/Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The UC Davis women's soccer team had more shots than host Portland, but the Pilots posted a 1-0 win on Thursday night.A rain-filled affair at Merlo Field, in front of 731 fans, the Aggies were able to showcase their aggressive style of play, outshooting the Pilots, 10-9.Even with this many chances, UCD was unable to find its stride in the wet conditions, only registering one shot on goal out of their ten attempts.Leading the UCD front was Risa Yamada and Sam Tristan, both of whom had two shots on goal. Aggie goalie Caeley Goldstein would finish the game with four saves.Despite her effort to keep the Pilots off the scoreboard for most of the game, Portland secured the ever-important game-winning goal in the 49th minute with Violet Rademacher playing the role of hero.With the deficit, UCD was in full-throttle during the final minutes of the game, earning all of its three corner opportunities of the game in the last 15 minutes.On Sunday, UCD is back at Aggie Soccer Field when it plays Loyola Marymount University. Game time is at noon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags B8 Sports Soccer (us) Games And Toys 090323 Film Industry × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now UPDATED: Davis library targeted by third round of threats Comings & Goings: New Hilton proposed, Murillo’s opens Man's body found on Fifth Street Cyclist hurt in collision with alleged DUI driver Comings & Goings: Brooks Painting endures after death of founder Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Latest e-Edition The Davis Enterprise To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
