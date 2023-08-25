UCD volleyball in Arizona

UC Davis volleyball players Olivia Utterback (3), Case Newman (2), Ally Chandler (13) and Megan Lenn (17) celebrate after a point in Friday’s match.

 Arizona Athletics/Courtesy photo

TUCSON, Ariz. — The UC Davis volleyball team made a statement in the season opener, earning a convincing 3-1 win over Arizona in the first of two matches in the Cactus Classic to begin their 2023 campaign.

The final scores were 25-21, 17-25, 25-19, 25-18.

