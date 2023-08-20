Blue Devil defensive specialist Aley Serrano is all smiles while getting ready to set the volleyball during Wednesday’s practice inside the South Gym. Serrano is one of five seniors on this year’s team. Davis head coach Julie Crawford has 13 girls on the roster
Davis High middle blocker Tessa Schouten (middle), now at 6-foot-2, gets ready to slam the volleyball to the other side of the court during Wednesday’s practice inside the South Gym.
Christoph Lossin/Enterprise photo
Blue Devil defensive specialist Aley Serrano is all smiles while getting ready to set the volleyball during Wednesday’s practice inside the South Gym. Serrano is one of five seniors on this year’s team. Davis head coach Julie Crawford has 13 girls on the roster
Under the guidance of head coach Julie Crawford, winning has become the standard for the Davis High volleyball team.
Since taking over the varsity program in 2011, Crawford’s teams have a combined 204-122 overall record and have never endured a losing season.
This year’s campaign continues to carry high expectations, with the Blue Devils looking to make the Division I Sac-Joaquin Section Playoffs for the third consecutive season, post-pandemic. Davis suffered a first-round playoff lose to Turlock in 2022. The Blue Devils beat Pitman of Turlock in the first round of the playoffs in 2021, then Oak Ridge ended Davis' season in the second round.
After trimming the roster to 13 players, Crawford is enthusiastic about the group she assembled.
“The entire team is solid volleyball players, and all working hard and individually making improvements for the betterment of the team cohesiveness and consistency,” Crawford said. “This is a great group of girls and I’m excited to see how the season unfolds.”
While the program graduated six players from last season’s team, there are a collection of notable returners, including 6-foot-2 senior middle blocker Tessa Schouten. Crawford anticipates Schouten will hold a leadership role, along with providing a strong presence up front for the squad.
Leading in the backcourt will be senior Ella Obegi, a defensive specialist who had eight digs in the Blue Devils’ season-ending playoff loss last season.
Also returning to Davis are Marlena and Juliana vanBoxtel, two sisters with different roles. Marlena is a senior who can play all six positions comfortably, while Juliana is a sophomore who primarily serves as a setter.
Crawford also highlighted a couple of newcomers to the program, emphasizing the potential of junior Rowan Reising and sophomore Mia Salvemini. Reising was a defensive specialist for the junior varsity team last season and Salvemini is a transfer who will play middle blocker when her sit-out period is over.
The Blue Devils, who traveled to play Dixon on Friday for their season opener, will face five nonconference opponents before embarking on their Delta League slate. The conference portion of the schedule has historically been more difficult for Davis, with matches against several premier programs like St. Francis and Pleasant Grove.
“Our league is competitive all the way around, but usually Pleasant Grove and St. Francis are the toughest competitors,” Crawford said.
St. Francis lost to Oak Ridge in last year’s Division-I section championship, while Pleasant Grove reached the semifinals. In Delta League action, the two schools had a combined regular-season record of 21-3.
Davis plays its first home game against Pioneer of Woodland on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
— Henry Krueger is a journalism major at Gonzaga University. He is a correspondent at The Enterprise this spring/summer, and interned here in 2022. Follow him on Twitter: @henrykrveger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.