UC Davis women's water polo

UC Davis goalie Sophia Noble is all smiles during a home game earlier this year. 

 Leory Yau/UC Davis Athletics-Courtesy photo

UC Davis women's water polo's all-time saves leader in Sophia Noble will continue her career after signing a professional contract with Tenefie Echeyde Femenino of the Canary Islands.

Tenefie competes in LEWaterpolo centered in Madrid, Spain, a league that has proven to be one of the best in all of Europe.

