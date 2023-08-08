UC Davis women's water polo's all-time saves leader in Sophia Noble will continue her career after signing a professional contract with Tenefie Echeyde Femenino of the Canary Islands.
Tenefie competes in LEWaterpolo centered in Madrid, Spain, a league that has proven to be one of the best in all of Europe.
"It's honestly been a dream of mine, for as long as I can remember, to go on and play internationally," Noble said. "I'm super grateful for the opportunity and I'm excited to see what I can learn, and how I can contribute to the team."
Noble is coming off an impressive senior season that saw her receive All-Big West Honorable Mention recognition and the Big West Service and Leadership Award for her outstanding accomplishments outside of the pool.
"We are very excited for Sophia and her opportunity to play professionally in Spain," said UCD head coach Kandace Waldthaler. "This has been goal of hers for a long time and we are so proud of her accomplish this goal and to continue her water polo career."
The Aggies' goalkeeper reached a career milestone and became the UC Davis all-time saves leader, finishing with 748 stops in her five years.
Noble racked up a career-best 254 saves and 24 steals in the 2023 season. With an average of 8.8 saves-per-game, she registered double-digit saves in 12 contests, including a career-high 17 saves in the March 16 win over No. 19 Indiana.
"I wanted a site that would challenge me and where I could help immediately," Noble said. "The Echeyde offer appeared and it was just what I was looking for. A perfect opportunity."
