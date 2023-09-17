Being a successful team requires a strong leader.
For the past 35 seasons, that is exactly what the Davis High boys water polo team has had in head coach Tracy Stapleton.
The 2023-24 season is still in its infancy, but the 5-0 overall Blue Devils are off to another great start under their legendary coach.
The biggest advantage this year’s team has? A whopping 10 seniors, which Stapleton says is the most one of his teams has had in a very long time.
Seniors on this year’s squad include goalkeepers Ryan Barr and Alex Gallagher, Bo Brown, Renzo Archer, Brennan Fuchslin, James Cerussi, Christian Davis, J.T. Doughty, Elliot Black-Holcroft and Ray Prahl.
“Every year is slightly different,” said Stapleton. “You have time away from each other. There’s a lot of fine-tuning left to do but we’re getting in really good condition. We’re all on the same page.
"We have a very ambitious schedule and are unequivocally playing the best teams we can possibly play. We’re gonna have a chance to see where we are in upcoming tournaments and have an opportunity for growth.”
The 2022 season had DHS finish with a 29-5 overall record. The Blue Devils competed in a quadruple overtime, plus two rounds of sudden death matchup with Jesuit in the 2022 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Boys Water Polo Playoffs - Division I title game. Jesuit posted an 8-7 win.
But Davis captured the California Interscholastic Federation NorCal Boys Water Polo Playoffs Division II Championship for the first time in program history. The hero in the final round game was Doughty, who scored the game winning goal in sudden death overtime, allowing DHS to secure the title and an 11-10 win over San Ramon Valley High.
This year the goal is the same as it is every year: Reach your potential as a team.
“We’re trying to learn to play together as well as we can to have synchronicity as one unit,” said Stapleton. “Working together was the way it was last year. We had a great last five- or six-weeks last year. We want to do that same thing. If we do, good things are going to happen. It’s not like we were disappointed in our game against Jesuit last year. We did great.
"If you focus on the play, it's all good," Stapleton continued. "That’s where we are. There is no doubt that this team can be extremely competitive. I really think they have the potential to be a top-five team in Northern California.It’s just a matter of training for that and practicing with that mentality and goal in mind.
"It’s gonna be fun to see where it takes us.”
The team proved that they could play together well on Wednesday as they shut out Delta League rival, Franklin of Elk Grove 24-0.
For the Blue Devils, this season will be their last in the Delta League. Next season, they will become a part of the Sierra Foothill League, another D-I league. Stapleton personally is excited for the change.
“A lot of the non-league games we play are teams in the Sierra Foothill League - Granite Bay, Rocklin,” remarked Stapleton. “Del Oro we do not play often but they were the Division II section champions last year. Pretty much all the teams in the Sierra Foothill League have athletes that are very active playing club which will be a good step for us. In high school sports, your league games should be competitive. It makes it more fun. It’s good not just for water polo but for other sports too.”
Davis, along with Jesuit and St. Francis, will join Del Oro, Folsom, Granite Bay, Oak Ridge, Rocklin and Whitney of Rocklin in the SFL.
Stapleton has coached many of his current players since they were 10 or 11 years old. Seeing the group get to this level of play is what he is most excited for this year. This camaraderie does not mean there won’t be challenges along the way, however.
“Sometimes when you have measurable success like we had last year, you can become complacent and tend to focus on those same performative measurements,” said Stapleton. “In other words, you are playing for the championship. We need to be hitting the process-oriented goals like having a good practice and focusing on the task at hand and theme.
"That is a challenge every year but where we’re coming from, I think it is a particular challenge.”
