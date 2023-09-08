The UC Davis men's water polo team, which is ranked No. 4 according to the National Collegiate Water Polo Association poll, plays its first home games of the season this weekend at the Aggie Roundup at the Schall Aquatics Center.
The Aggies square off against No. 16 San Jose State on Saturday at 11 a.m., West Valley College at 3 p.m.
Then UCD (4-0) finish the weekend with UC Merced on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.
After finishing last weekend's trip to Colorado Springs 4-0, which included an 18-5 win over nationally ranked Air Force, the Aggies enter Saturday's games with the top ranking that is the highest ever achieved in program history.
While strong all-around team play helped guide the Aggies to their perfect start in Tyler Mrkaich and Aleix Aznar Beltran.
Mrkaich paced the Aggies in scoring, putting in 10 goals and contributing seven assists in four games played. Beltran logged eight goals and seven assists.
Frank Laptin stepped up in the cage with All-American goalie Aaron Wilson unavailable. Laptin recorded 49 saves, including a 17 save effort against Air Force in the final game of the weekend.
San Jose State is playing its first game of the season when they take on the Aggies on Saturday.
The Spartans, who opened the year as the 14th ranked team in the country, are coming off a deceptive 10-16 season in 2022 in which almost all of their losses came against top 10 ranked opponents.
Since San Jose State reinstated their water polo program in 2015, UCD has won every matchup played between the two schools. The Aggies will go for a ninth straight win on Saturday.
The game will be available to watch live on ESPN+.
West Valley is undefeated in the 2023 season. The 2022 squad finished with a 29-2 record, and an appearance in the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship.
With five wins in eight games so far this season, UC Merced men's water polo has already surpassed its 2022 win total. The 2022 season, in which the Bobcats finished with a 3-13 record, was the program's first.
