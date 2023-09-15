For 27 years, the Davis High girls water polo program had one vital constant — head coach Doug Wright.
Wright, who created the program in 1995 with his brother, former UC Davis head coach Jamey Wright, announced his retirement from coaching last November. This left some big shoes to fill.
Aria Lindsay is ecstatic to be the one to carry on Doug Wright’s legacy, as she is now the new Blue Devils head coach. Lindsay is an agriculture teacher at DHS.
Lindsay has been playing the game since middle school and went on to play club water polo during her time in college at UCD. For the past two seasons, she has coached the Blue Devils junior varsity girls water polo team.
“Any time you have any sort of transition, especially when you are taking over for a legend in the community it's definitely going to be an adjustment,” said Lindsay. “I’ve made sure that we have a strong coaching staff. I have Jamey Wright by my side who is a mastermind.
"It’s really fun to come in with this group of girls who have only had one or two coaches their entire lives and change up a couple things but also keep things the same. It’s been really fun and very energizing.”
One thing that is helping Lindsay to adjust in her new role is the number of seniors on this season’s roster — nine. These veterans to the program including utility player Lucie Lapuz, who scored 53 goals during the 2022 season, along with attacker Leila Meraz, 2-meter Rylie Johnson, attacker Kyla Cutler and more give Lindsay reliability and leadership among her players. They were part of the 2022 team that posted a 22-9 record.
“So far, the team is working very well together,” Lindsay remarked. “Some of our most challenging games have been in our preseason. Going into the season, that is going to bode well for us because the girls have already gone through some pretty intense games.”
This sentiment was clear during the Blue Devils’ match against Delta League rival Franklin of Elk Grove at Arroyo Pool on Wednesday. DHS came out on top, 24-2 and currently stands at 1-0 in the Delta League and 3-2 overall.
Cutler led the charge with five goals. Meraz, freshman Addie Sinclair and freshman Avia Mann followed close behind with three goals apiece. Lapuz, Brooklyn Cienfuegos and freshman Ireland Greenway had two each. Johnson, Mila Kimball, Sam Harris and freshman Jessie Walker banked one.
Notable players from last season’s team that have moved onto college include Kenzie Walker, Doug Wright’s daughter Malaya Wright and goalkeeper Hailey Pistochini. Walker is now at UC Berkeley, Malaya Wright at Santa Clara University and Pistochini at Soka University of America.
Last season DHS won the 2022 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Girls Water Polo Playoffs — Division I. The team took down Granite Bay in the finals, 13-7.
The Blue Devils were eliminated in the first round of the 2022 California Interscholastic Federation NorCal Girls Water Polo Championships — DI, as Acalanes of Lafayette ended DHS' run with a 9-6 win.
This season, Lindsay is not having the girls look too far into the future. Instead, her philosophy is to take things one game at a time.
“Game by game, day by day, practice by practice,” said Lindsay. “Of course, we have our eye on section and everything beyond that. Granite Bay is going to be our rival within the section. We will also be playing in a NorCal tournament and facing teams like Sacred Heart Prep which will be a lot of fun. We’re also going to Arroyo Grande to play SoCal teams. That will give us some more diverse play.”
Speaking of diverse play, the Blue Devils may experience more of it next season when they move to the Sierra Foothill League. Lindsay says she is soaking in this final season of being in the Delta League but is excited for the change and what it could bring.
“I think it will be a very interesting transition,” she said. “I personally am looking forward to it. It’s going to be nice to have more teams that are league scheduled. In terms of coaching, we are going to have a league where we face opponents without having to reach out to other coaches across the state. I think the girls are going to have a lot of fun with it too. When you have a larger league, there’s more room for things like cross-league rivals and all the fun parts about sports.”
In her first season as head coach, Lindsay is most excited about coming in everyday with the team, which she says is the highlight of her day, every single day. Having the girls share their highs and lows with her at each practice has brought the group closer together. The team chemistry and bond has come naturally.
The biggest challenge she foresees is that this group holds themselves to very high standards.
“With that can come challenges,” remarked Lindsay. “Any time that you are going that hard for that long, you have to compete mentally as well as physically. Keeping our heads in the game the entire season is going to be the most important thing.”
— Follow Rebecca Wasik on Twitter at @RebeccaReporter.
