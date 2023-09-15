A large crowd gathered to root on the UC Davis men's water polo, ranked No. 11, against top-ranked Cal on Friday at Schaal Aquatics Center.

The Aggies fell just short in an intense and hard-fought matchup against the Golden Bears, who posted an 11-9 win.

