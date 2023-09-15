A large crowd gathered to root on the UC Davis men's water polo, ranked No. 11, against top-ranked Cal on Friday at Schaal Aquatics Center.
The Aggies fell just short in an intense and hard-fought matchup against the Golden Bears, who posted an 11-9 win.
The Aggies fall to 5-2 this season, while the Golden Bears are 8-0.
Logan Anderson led the way on offense for the Aggies, putting away three five-meter penalty shots and netting a power play goal. Anderson stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with an assist, two steals and field block on top of his four goals.
Anderson and the Aggies found their way on the scoreboard first after Holden Neach drew a five-meter penalty just seconds into the game.
Cal responded a minute later, and both teams finished power play opportunities to maintain the equilibrium.
Anderson's third goal of the game on another penalty shot sent the Aggies into the period break leading by a goal.
William Fosselman gave the Aggies a quick two goal lead upon return to play in the second period with a laser from six-meters.
The Golden Bears rattled off two goals around the four minute mark to draw back even, and quickly responded to each of the Aggies' next two goals before taking the lead with just two seconds remaining in the half.
The Aggies were unable to get the lead back, as Cal kept its momentum rolling and Max Casabella pushed the lead out to three, 10-7, midway through the third quarter with his fourth of the contest. Casabella was the only Golden Bear to score multiple goals in the game.
A no-look rip from Aleix Aznar Beltran and a skip shot from Aaron Voggenthaler gave life back to the home side fans, but the comeback ended there. Cal's Nik Mirkovic scored the final goal of the game with 2:25 remaining to put things out of reach.
Aggie goalie Aaron Wilson put in a strong performance in the cage, finishing with 12 saves and a steal.
Voggenthaler turned in a solid all-around game, finishing with two goals and two field blocks, while Beltran added two steals and two field blocks to his box score.
Now the Aggies have a quick turnaround and travel to the South Bay Area to face off against the No. 20 Santa Clara Broncos. on Saturday at noon.
Following that contest, the Aggies will return home to host the No. 2 UCLA on Sunday at 1 p.m.
