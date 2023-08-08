“Children can develop a joy of reading when they are with an adult who is excited about a book.”
“I learned a lot about spiders. The reader and I agreed that if there was a spider in our beds we would get rid of it without a qualm.”
“One of the students shared a book about her culture that she'd checked out of the school library. She taught me the meaning of some of the words in the book.”
These are the shared observations of the 2023 volunteer mentors who read with first- through sixth-grade students for five weeks this summer at North Davis Elementary School, which focused on bringing students up to grade level skills. The volunteers joined teachers in the classroom on Thursdays to provide an hour of one-on-one or small-group reading time. Together, 47 volunteers contributed more than 210 hours to help children develop a love of reading.
Principal Mele Blackstone said, “I love every aspect of this volunteer program. I love that there are so many interested community members that have come weekly to read to our students. I love that the children have a reading experience with a trusted adult, and I love that the teachers got to incorporate this into their regular reading rotations. It has been fun listening to the volunteers.”
Volunteer program coordinator Suzanne Hinton also participated as a mentor and shared her experience when two students brought a book they wanted to read together: “We took turns reading and had a very engaging conversation. It gave me such joy to share their enthusiasm. I am so thankful to have been part of this program.”
To all these volunteers, we send a deep and heartfelt thank you! Your contributions are beyond measure, and we hope you received back some of the great pleasure you gave.
In the words of another of your peers: “To encourage reading is one way to have hope for our future!”
We thank you for sharing your hope.
Susan Lovenburg
2023 DJUSD Summer Mentors Program and former DJUSD trustee
