Middleton arrangement

An arrangement by Sahshah Middleton.

 Courtesy photo

The Davis Flower Arrangers have an exciting new season of programs, workshops, and events for the 2023-24 season.

Members will see floral design experts create an amazing variety of arrangements. Their presentations ideas, techniques, and special tips to help members create their own unique arrangements.

Courtney's wreath

A wreath by Courtney Kett.
Susi Gillum

Arrangement by Susi Gillum
Cherry HooverW.jpg

A prize-winning arrangement by Cherry Hoover

