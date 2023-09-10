My random thoughts as we're almost done with the second weekend of September.
*Do you know what is happening Saturday?
I'll give you a hint: It's happening within the Davis city limits.
The answer is the UC Davis football team is playing its home opener against Southern Utah University.
The non-conference game at UC Davis Health Stadium is scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m.
Now, if you're an Aggies football fan, there are many options to watching and listening to the game.
The best option is being there in person.
But maybe you can't be at the game in person for various reasons. No problem.
You can catch the game on KQCA, My58, which is the TV sister station to KCRA-3, an NBC affiliate. The station and UCD came into agreement to broadcast all of the Aggies' home games this season last week.
Maybe you can't watch the game live. No problem. You can DVR it and watch the game at your own convenience.
But just remember to fast-forward past the commercials.
For some reason, you can't watch and/or record the game. OK, I've got you covered.
The game can be heard on Sactown Sports 1140 AM.
You can also listen to the game through the Aggies' athletic website — www.ucdavisaggies.com. Go to the site, click on the Sports tab, hit football and schedule. Once you get to the football page, look at the schedule and click on the Listen tab.
Let the countdown toward Saturday begin.
*Remember the column I wrote toward the end of August that UCD and Davis High football teams should consider playing one or some songs from one of my favorite rock 'n' roll bands in Kiss, who is continue their End of the Road tour after 50 years next month?
An update: DHS, in its first home game against Del Campo at Ron and Mary Brown Stadium on Aug. 25, no songs from Kiss played before, during or after the game.
On Friday, the Blue Devils hosted Fairfield in a non-league game. So, at the time of writing this column on early Friday afternoon, no way of knowing if Kiss was played.
Going to this Saturday, UCD could still add a Kiss song or more to the playlist.
If so, a shorten listed of songs from last month's column that fans would enjoy are "Rock and Roll All Nite" (the studio versions off Dressed to Kill and Alive! are great), "Shock Me," "Detroit Rock City," "Shout It Out Loud" and "Crazy, Crazy Nights."
*Speaking of TV, another station that KCRA and KQCA airs is the MeTV Network, which shows reruns of TV shows from the 1960s through the 2000s.
In case you're wondering, Me in MeTV stands for Memorable Entertainment.
One show that is aired on MeTV, along with the FETV Network — Family Entertainment — and Freevee: Adam-12, which originally aired from 1968 to 1975 on NBC. The show is about the lives of two Los Angeles Police Department officers.
You know one of your favorite TV is a good one if it's being aired on two or more networks.
Another TV show that its reruns are aired by two or more networks — and yes, one of my other favorites — is Two and a Half Men, which originally aired from 2003 to 2015 on CBS.
If I was asked to put together a top 10 list of best-ever comedy TV shows, Two and a Half Men would be in the top three.
