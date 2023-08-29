Pan reception 1W.jpg

New Yuba Community College District Dr. Shouan Pan speaks with Yolo County Superintendent of Schools Garth Lewis during a reception held at the college Tuesday night.

The new chancellor for Yuba Community College District called on people and institutions throughout its 4,000 miles to help elevate education.

Speaking to a group of 50 or so members of Woodland and Yolo County political, education, business and community service groups, Shouan Pan, said he was “humbled and honored” to be selected the next leader of the college system, that includes Woodland Community College.

New Yuba College District Chancellor Dr. Shouan Pan and Tom Lowden, director of the Yuba College District Foundation, speak with Ramon Urbano, the incoming president of Concilio of Yolo County, during a reception at Woodland Community College.

