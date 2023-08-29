The new chancellor for Yuba Community College District called on people and institutions throughout its 4,000 miles to help elevate education.
Speaking to a group of 50 or so members of Woodland and Yolo County political, education, business and community service groups, Shouan Pan, said he was “humbled and honored” to be selected the next leader of the college system, that includes Woodland Community College.
Pan said the welcoming reception held for him this past week at Woodland College on Gibson Road was also a “celebration of Woodland.”
“When I see this room, it’s such a diverse room of faculty, staff, leaders and elected leaders,” he told the assembly, which consisted of Woodland city staff and council members, educators from the Woodland Joint Unified School District, Yolo County Board of Education and Yolo County supervisors.
“There is one thing that is binding us all together and that’s the love of education and the love of higher education,” the new chancellor explained.
Pan assumed his new role in June this year after a two-year search by the Yuba College District Trustees. He replaces James Houpis, who had been serving as interim chancellor since the departure of Douglas Houston in March 2021, after nearly 10 years in the position. Houpis announced in late May this year he would be retiring on May 31, following a 40-plus-year career in higher education.
Pan said he applied for the chancellor position because the “mission is personal to him,” noting his background of growing up in Communist China and that he was the first in his family to get a college degree.
“My father lost his job because he was labeled an anti-communist, so my brothers and sisters — who are all much smarter than me — never got the chance to even finish middle school,” he said. “So, I’m the first in my family to get a college degree, let alone immigrating to the States and getting a doctorate.”
Pan immigrated to the United States in 1985 and earned a doctor of philosophy in higher education from Iowa State University, a master of education from Colorado State and a bachelor of arts from Hefei Polytechnic University, RP China.
Santanu Bandyopadhyay, interim president of Woodland Community College, noted there are amazing things happening locally right now, extending from the new soccer teams, the soon-to-be-completed Performing Arts Center and Culinary Center, as well as improvements in student learning.
Bandyopadhyay said the presence of educators and elected officials countywide as well as the attendance of Chico State University President, Dr. Steve Perez were to be welcomed.
Speaking later in the program, Yuba College District Trustee Jesse Ortiz, himself a former Yolo County superintendent of schools, said Pan was the third chancellor for the district since he has been serving, and has more experience than the others put together.
“He brings a different perspective in terms of professionalism and integrity,” Ortiz said.
Yuba College District Trustee Susan Alves, endorsed the statement, noting that Pan’s presence “shows you care about Woodland Community College.”
“Dr. Pan is coming to us with a wealth of experience, with a real focus on success and in economic workforce development and making sure that those students coming from underserved communities have access to good education,” she added.
Matthew Clark, president of Woodland College’s Academic Senate — after pausing for a few moments of silence in memory of the late Yolo County Supervisor Gary Sandy, who was also a trustee for the college district — welcomed Pan and said he was impressed by his grasp serving the community and those seeking higher education.
Pan said that the Yuba College district is almost 90 years old and was chartered as an independent college but that its mission of the past is still applicable today, even entering an era of expanding technology.
“When you look at Yolo County, we still have more than 20% in poverty and in the counties this district serves we have a lot of youths who depend on this college to get them out of poverty to live them up,” he noted. “And with over 50% of the students that we serve being Latino” there is even more work to do.
Pan said the district is seeing progress in its graduation rates and in its enrollment, but that there is still a lot of work to be done.
“But we are determined to do our part to help people recognize the importance of higher education, the importance of getting a degree,” he said. “To do that we need to be mission driven to raise the bar, to have every student who comes to our campuses have a reasonable chance to get a college degree and earn living-wage jobs.
“We have to be mission driven,” he repeated. “The times are changing so we have to be innovative and have to be adaptive to the needs of the community and the needs of our times. We’ve got to be agile. Yes, our enrollment is up, but not to the degree we need to be. In order to be sustainable, we have to look at where we’re using our resources. We need to look at getting the best return on our investment.
“This is important work,” he concluded while looking at those in attendance. “We cannot do it alone. So, I’m glad to see the community leaders here. Our community needs us, our counties need us.”
